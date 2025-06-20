Western Ukraine and the coast remain tourism leaders - State Tourism Agency

In the first quarter of 2025, travelers in Ukraine most often chose western regions and the sea coast for their trips. This was reported by Natalia Tabaka, head of the State Agency for Tourism Development, during a briefing, as conveyed by UNN.

Tabaka stated that Ukrainians actively travel within the country, despite the war.

We can track the moods of travelers who choose to travel in Ukraine. Through the paid tourist tax. And for the first quarter of 2025, the leaders remain the western territories of Ukraine. These are Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Khmelnytskyi, and also Ternopil regions. And they travel around Kyiv. And, of course, in the summer season, even despite such anxious nights and dangers, they choose seaside holidays – noted the head of the State Agency for Tourism Development.

According to her, Ukrainians most want to recharge, relax in nature, and near water.

In general, the main request is sleep, relaxation in nature, relaxation near a body of water – a river, lake, or sea – added Natalia Tabaka.

The State Agency for Tourism Development conducts analytical monitoring of domestic tourism based on data from the tourist tax. This data helps shape state policy in the field of tourism.

Despite the full-scale invasion, domestic tourism in Ukraine is gradually recovering, maintaining leading positions for regions with natural resources and recreational opportunities.

