"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?

During the full-scale war, when every Ukrainian family is going through trials, the title "Mother Heroine" acquires a deeper meaning than just a state award. It is a recognition of the strength, endurance, and sacrifice of women who carry not only their families but also the future of the nation on their shoulders. In an exclusive comment to UNN, the head of the State Service for Children, Petro Dobromilsky, spoke about why the title "Mother Heroine" has not only moral but also strategic importance, what criteria are used for its awarding, and why a one-time payment is not enough for real support of large families.

The title "Mother Heroine" has deep state, social, and moral significance for Ukraine. It does not just symbolize, but is a true state recognition of the exceptional role of women in giving birth to and raising children. This is especially important now, in the conditions of a full-scale war, when the contribution to the preservation and development of the nation is invaluable. - Dobromilsky noted.

He added that for many large families who often remain unsupported, this title is a moral support, especially when they raise children in evacuation or near combat zones, or have lost their husbands or homes.

This is not just an award, but a symbol of moral support, state gratitude, and recognition of a profound patriotic mission, because raising children in love for Ukraine acquires strategic importance. It is thanks to such families that our demographic potential is preserved and national identity is strengthened. - Dobromilsky believes.

The official emphasized that the title "Mother Heroine" serves to popularize family values, stimulating the birth and upbringing of children in such difficult times.

Criteria for awarding: not only quantity, but also quality of upbringing

The title "Mother Heroine" is awarded in accordance with a number of clearly defined criteria by Ukrainian legislation.

In particular, it refers to the birth and upbringing of five or more children until they reach the age of eight. These can be both biological and adopted children.

In addition, children must be provided with proper conditions for comprehensive development, not only physical, but also intellectual and moral. They must have everything necessary for the formation of spirituality, industriousness, and love for Ukraine, said Dobromilsky.

To obtain the title "Mother-Heroine", children must not have conflicts with the law, not be deprived of parental care, and not be in boarding schools, with the exception of medical indications.

As for the mother herself, she must have a positive social character, diligently perform parental duties, lead a healthy lifestyle, and not have problems with the law.

To confirm these criteria, birth certificates of children, references from schools or places of work, copies of passports, and other documents are submitted to the relevant authorities. It is important that the assessment is comprehensive, and regional authorities can conduct inspections of living conditions.

In the conditions of martial law, the criteria remain valid, but the approach can be flexible, taking into account the circumstances of families who have lost their homes, sources of income, or whose children have special achievements, such as volunteering or defending Ukraine. - Dobromilsky noted.

Financial support

According to the government decree, a woman honored with the title "Mother Heroine" is entitled to a one-time monetary reward of 10 subsistence minimums. As of June 2025, this is 30,280 hryvnias, of which, after paying income tax and military duty, the mother receives about 24-25 thousand hryvnias "in hand".

The head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children acknowledges that this amount is insufficient to compensate for the invaluable contribution that large families make to society.

In my opinion, it is impossible to say with certainty that the financial support a woman receives after being awarded the title "Mother Heroine" fully reflects her real contribution to raising children and developing society. Although the one-time financial assistance is an important incentive, it is a one-time, not a systemic support. A mother who has raised five or more children performs a multifunctional role for years: a teacher, a doctor, a psychologist, a financier, which requires enormous resources – time, energy, money, and health. Often, such women sacrifice their own careers and social opportunities. - Dobromilsky noted.

According to him, in the conditions of a full-scale war, when the cost of living is rising, many mothers face even greater challenges, losing husbands, homes, or livelihoods. In such circumstances, one-time assistance does not compensate for the entire burden of responsibility. Currently, there is no mechanism in the legislation for regular targeted support specifically for "Mother Heroines." Although the law "On Child Protection" provides for benefits for large families, they do not always cover the specific needs of "Mother Heroines" and may have bureaucratic barriers.

There is a need to modernize state policy, which would include regular monthly surcharges, access to social insurance programs, priority rights to housing subsidies, preferential provision of educational and health services for children, and an automated mechanism for providing benefits. Then this honorary title will have an even more real social content. - Dobromilsky believes.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Olena Sosiedka, co-founder of the first fintech ecosystem in Ukraine, Concord Fintech Solutions, an expert in finance and a mother of six children, received the honorary title "Mother Heroine". The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.