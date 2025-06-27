$41.590.08
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
01:18 PM
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 26312 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 25713 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 45175 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 45809 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:07 AM • 45962 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 209989 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 137208 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 108431 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 122902 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusives
Broadcast
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2264 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC's decision of June 27 on sanctions. Sanctions are imposed against more than 50 Russian individuals and over 30 organizations.

Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the National Security and Defense Council's decision of June 27 on sanctions, writes UNN with reference to presidential decree No. 423/2025 of June 27.

Details

This refers to Russian individuals - 52 of whom are in the first new sanctions list, and Russian organizations - 34 of which are in the second list.

Among the entities on the list, as reported by the Presidential Office:

  • companies and their executives cooperating with Russian industrial enterprises of the "Alabuga" industrial-production type Special Economic Zone and supplying components, equipment, and materials for the production of "Shahed" drones;
    • suppliers of machine tools and other equipment for military-industrial complex enterprises of the Russian Federation.

      The term of application of sanctions, according to the documents, is indefinite; ten years.

      The Cabinet of Ministers and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) together with the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and the Commission on State Awards and Heraldry have been instructed to "ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness" of sanctions.

      The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has been instructed to inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States of America, and other states about the application of sanctions and to raise the issue of imposing similar restrictive measures before them.

      Zelenskyy approved the synchronization of sanctions between Ukraine and partners against Russia: what is envisaged27.06.25, 12:57

      Julia Shramko

      Julia Shramko

      PoliticsNews of the World
      Volodymyr Zelenskyy
      Ukraine
      Tesla
