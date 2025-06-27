Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the National Security and Defense Council's decision of June 27 on sanctions, writes UNN with reference to presidential decree No. 423/2025 of June 27.

Details

This refers to Russian individuals - 52 of whom are in the first new sanctions list, and Russian organizations - 34 of which are in the second list.

Among the entities on the list, as reported by the Presidential Office:

companies and their executives cooperating with Russian industrial enterprises of the "Alabuga" industrial-production type Special Economic Zone and supplying components, equipment, and materials for the production of "Shahed" drones;

suppliers of machine tools and other equipment for military-industrial complex enterprises of the Russian Federation.

The term of application of sanctions, according to the documents, is indefinite; ten years.

The Cabinet of Ministers and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) together with the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and the Commission on State Awards and Heraldry have been instructed to "ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness" of sanctions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has been instructed to inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States of America, and other states about the application of sanctions and to raise the issue of imposing similar restrictive measures before them.

