Zelenskyy approved the synchronization of sanctions between Ukraine and partners against Russia: what is envisaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree that activates the National Security and Defense Council's decision on synchronizing sanctions against the Russian Federation. The goal is to increase pressure on the aggressor and limit its military-industrial potential.

Zelenskyy approved the synchronization of sanctions between Ukraine and partners against Russia: what is envisaged

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) decision on synchronizing Ukraine's and partners' sanctions against Russia, as stated in decree No. 422/2025 of June 27, writes UNN.

Details

"To enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of June 27, 2025, 'On the synchronization of sanction pressure by Ukraine, the European Union, and other participants of the Group of Seven on the Russian Federation and related entities' (attached)," the text of the decree states.

As stated in the NSDC decision, it is aimed at "achieving the most severe consequences for the Russian Federation for the criminal and unprovoked war unleashed against Ukraine, further significant limitation of the military-industrial potential of the aggressor state."

The Cabinet of Ministers and the SBU, together with the NBU, are instructed to "ensure full implementation in Ukraine's jurisdiction of restrictive measures (sanctions) approved by international partners."

"Restrictive measures (sanctions) approved by partner states must be synchronized in Ukraine's jurisdiction by submitting them for consideration and approval by the NSDC of Ukraine no later than the 15th day after the entry into force of the relevant decision of the partner state or association of states," the decision states.

The Cabinet of Ministers, SBU, Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Office of the Prosecutor General are also instructed to "ensure synchronization with the EU, USA, and other states of restrictive measures (sanctions) applied by Ukraine in connection with the armed aggression of the Russian Federation."

This decree shall enter into force on the day of its publication.

All sanctions against Russia must "work one hundred percent": Zelenskyy announced the NSDC decision to intensify diplomacy27.06.25, 12:32 • 828 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
