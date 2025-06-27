$41.590.08
All sanctions against the Russian Federation must "work one hundred percent": Zelenskyy announced the NSDC decision to intensify diplomacy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the NSDC decision sets tasks for state institutions, against the background of the need to synchronize sanctions of Ukraine and partners against the Russian Federation.

All sanctions against the Russian Federation must "work one hundred percent": Zelenskyy announced the NSDC decision to intensify diplomacy

Ukraine and its partners' sanctions against Russia need to be synchronized, and the National Security and Defense Council today, by its decision, sets tasks for state institutions and instructs to intensify the diplomatic direction, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday on social media, writes UNN.

Details

"We will maximize sanctions pressure on Russia for the sake of ending the war and achieving real peace," Zelensky said.

He emphasized the need to "implement partners' sanctions packages in our jurisdiction, and also implement Ukrainian sanctions decisions in key global jurisdictions." "Sanctions synchronization must be ensured," the President stressed.

Today's decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine sets a clear task for all state institutions of Ukraine and instructs to intensify our entire diplomatic direction

- Zelensky wrote.

As the President of Ukraine pointed out, "Russia must feel the truly painful consequences of blocking all diplomatic efforts and peace proposals and dragging out the war." "EU sanctions, sanctions of other G7 participants, sanctions of other countries whose ties are tangible for Russia – all this must work one hundred percent," he emphasized.

"A month of pressure on the aggressor": Sybiha named the immediate tasks for Ukrainian diplomacy21.06.25, 21:39 • 3518 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
G7
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
