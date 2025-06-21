$41.690.00
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
06:14 PM • 8572 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 25867 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 87597 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 70973 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 106777 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 204575 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 174716 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 90920 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95281 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 88259 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
"A month of pressure on the aggressor": Sybiha named the immediate tasks for Ukrainian diplomacy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

President Zelenskyy instructed Ukrainian diplomacy to conduct a "month of pressure on Russia" to increase the cost of war and limit Russia's ability to produce means of terror. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized that the diplomatic system is mobilizing efforts ahead of the EU and NATO summits, expecting determination from partners, particularly the US, regarding sanction pressure.

"A month of pressure on the aggressor": Sybiha named the immediate tasks for Ukrainian diplomacy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set clear tasks for Ukrainian diplomacy regarding a month of pressure on Russia, maximizing the cost of war for the aggressor, and limiting Russia's ability to produce means of terror. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, according to UNN.

Details

"Before us is an important month. A month of pressure on the aggressor. A month of full diplomatic mobilization, full activation of diplomacy to bring fair and sustainable peace to Ukraine," said the Deputy Foreign Minister.

He stressed that a key task is to limit Russia's ability to produce means of terror. According to him, the diplomatic system is mobilizing all efforts ahead of important events, including the EU and NATO summits next week. 

The next month should be a month of pressure on Russia. Sanction pressure. Adoption of new sanction packages - both at the EU level and at the level of national governments. If Putin and his cronies brazenly reject peace efforts, reject the ceasefire, reject everything - they must suffer devastating economic blows

- Sybiha emphasized.

Putin proposes to mediate in the Middle East conflict, refusing to stop the war in Ukraine - Sibyga19.06.25, 19:47 • 3760 views

He clarified that this primarily concerns lowering the oil price cap, strengthening secondary sanctions, closing loopholes for bypassing restrictions, and Russia's access to components for weapons. 

"We expect determination from our partners. Especially from the United States of America. All these actions must be coordinated. We have the EU and its member states, Great Britain, the USA, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. These are the world's largest economies and countries whose sanctions are most impactful and painful for Russia. They can have a devastating effect on Russia's economy," Sybiha summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced upcoming personnel changes, particularly in the diplomatic corps, to strengthen the country's potential in relations with international partners and its internal resilience. Detailed conclusions regarding these transformations will be made within a month, including a meeting with all Ukrainian ambassadors.

Sybiha: Putin despises the peace efforts of the USA and the world, he is a killer of Ukrainians and his own people20.06.25, 21:51 • 4872 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

