"A month of pressure on the aggressor": Sybiha named the immediate tasks for Ukrainian diplomacy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set clear tasks for Ukrainian diplomacy regarding a month of pressure on Russia, maximizing the cost of war for the aggressor, and limiting Russia's ability to produce means of terror. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, according to UNN.

Details

"Before us is an important month. A month of pressure on the aggressor. A month of full diplomatic mobilization, full activation of diplomacy to bring fair and sustainable peace to Ukraine," said the Deputy Foreign Minister.

He stressed that a key task is to limit Russia's ability to produce means of terror. According to him, the diplomatic system is mobilizing all efforts ahead of important events, including the EU and NATO summits next week.

The next month should be a month of pressure on Russia. Sanction pressure. Adoption of new sanction packages - both at the EU level and at the level of national governments. If Putin and his cronies brazenly reject peace efforts, reject the ceasefire, reject everything - they must suffer devastating economic blows - Sybiha emphasized.

He clarified that this primarily concerns lowering the oil price cap, strengthening secondary sanctions, closing loopholes for bypassing restrictions, and Russia's access to components for weapons.

"We expect determination from our partners. Especially from the United States of America. All these actions must be coordinated. We have the EU and its member states, Great Britain, the USA, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. These are the world's largest economies and countries whose sanctions are most impactful and painful for Russia. They can have a devastating effect on Russia's economy," Sybiha summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced upcoming personnel changes, particularly in the diplomatic corps, to strengthen the country's potential in relations with international partners and its internal resilience. Detailed conclusions regarding these transformations will be made within a month, including a meeting with all Ukrainian ambassadors.

