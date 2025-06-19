Putin offers mediation in the Middle East conflict while refusing to stop the war in Ukraine - Sybiha

$41.630.10
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
05:11 PM • 6636 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
02:14 PM • 24227 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 48337 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 48632 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 57186 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 131698 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 65021 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 145772 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 218912 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 94169 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Publications
Exclusives
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assetsJune 19, 08:27 AM
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expectJune 19, 10:50 AM
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni02:51 PM
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

Putin offers mediation in the Middle East conflict while refusing to stop the war in Ukraine - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1348 views

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Andriy Sybiha, noted that Russia is hypocritical, trying to save Iran's nuclear capabilities and condemning strikes in the Middle East while simultaneously attacking Ukraine.

Putin offers mediation in the Middle East conflict while refusing to stop the war in Ukraine - Sybiha

The Kremlin is being hypocritical in its foreign policy, and the growing tensions in the Middle East demonstrate at least two fresh examples of Moscow's relentless hypocrisy. This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, according to UNN.

Firstly, Putin is desperately trying to save Iran's nuclear weapons capabilities by posing as a "mediator." Secondly, Russia condemns strikes in the Middle East while ruthlessly attacking Ukraine. Putin pretends to offer his services to end the war in the Middle East while refusing to end his own.

- Sybiha wrote.

100 days since the Russian Federation rejected the first step towards peace: Sybiha on the US proposal to cease fire19.06.25, 10:14 • 2860 views

According to him, the only rational conclusion from such a policy and behavior is that Russia cannot be trusted in any situation, and it is always part of or the cause of the problem, not its solution.

"Russia is hitting defense industry facilities": Putin cynically commented on the bloody strike on Kyiv19.06.25, 03:08 • 46335 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine
Iran
