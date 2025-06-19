The Kremlin is being hypocritical in its foreign policy, and the growing tensions in the Middle East demonstrate at least two fresh examples of Moscow's relentless hypocrisy. This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, according to UNN.

Firstly, Putin is desperately trying to save Iran's nuclear weapons capabilities by posing as a "mediator." Secondly, Russia condemns strikes in the Middle East while ruthlessly attacking Ukraine. Putin pretends to offer his services to end the war in the Middle East while refusing to end his own. - Sybiha wrote.

100 days since the Russian Federation rejected the first step towards peace: Sybiha on the US proposal to cease fire

According to him, the only rational conclusion from such a policy and behavior is that Russia cannot be trusted in any situation, and it is always part of or the cause of the problem, not its solution.

"Russia is hitting defense industry facilities": Putin cynically commented on the bloody strike on Kyiv