100 days since the Russian Federation rejected the first step towards peace: Sybiha on the US proposal to cease fire

Exactly 100 days have passed since Ukraine accepted the US proposal for a complete ceasefire, while Russia rejects this basic first step towards peace. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, reports UNN.

Exactly 100 days have passed since Ukraine unconditionally accepted the US peace proposal for a complete ceasefire, an end to killings, and the advancement of a genuine peace process. Exactly 100 days have passed since Russia rejected this basic first step towards peace. - Sybiha wrote on X.

The minister emphasized that today marks 100 days of Russian manipulation and missed opportunities to end the war.

100 days during which Russia has been intensifying terror against Ukraine, not stopping it. Ukraine remains committed to peace. Unfortunately, Russia continues to choose war, ignoring US efforts to stop the killings. It is time to act now and force Russia to peace. Peace through strength, intensified sanctions, and enhanced capabilities for Ukraine. - Sybiha noted.

Supplement

On March 11, Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the American proposal <a href="https://unn.ua/news/ukraina-vyslovyla-hotovnist-pryiniaty-propozytsiiu-ssha-shchodo-30-dennoho-rezhymu-prypynennia-vohniu-za-umovy-odnochasnoho-vykonannia-rf-zaiava">for a 30-day ceasefire</a> provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it.

