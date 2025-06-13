Ukraine believes there is a chance to achieve a ceasefire this year - Sybiha

Ukraine believes that there is a chance to achieve a ceasefire this year. It is necessary to put pressure on Russia so that it unconditionally agrees to it. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha at the GLOBSEC-2025 forum in Prague, reports UNN.

Details

"It is important to achieve a lasting comprehensive peace. That is why we welcome the efforts of President Trump. We truly believe that we have a chance to achieve peace, to achieve a ceasefire this year. We want to end this war this year. And we really have a chance to speed up our peace efforts," Sybiha said.

Sybiha stressed that next week will mark 100 days since Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire at the suggestion of the United States and President Trump.

"By the way, next week will be exactly 100 days since Ukraine accepted a full unconditional ceasefire. It was a proposal from the American side, it was a proposal from President Trump. And we are ready to move forward. The most important step in our efforts to achieve lasting peace is a ceasefire. A ceasefire is a key step towards peace, and we must put pressure on Russia to agree to it unconditionally. And after that, we have a chance to speed up our peace efforts and start negotiations on a broader peace agreement or arrangements," Sybiha said.

When asked whether Donald Trump is needed to achieve peace, Sybiha replied: "Of course."

The Minister stated that leadership and involvement of the American side are needed to achieve peace. Sanctions against the Russian Federation and increased military assistance to Ukraine are also needed.

Addition

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stressed the need to put pressure on Russia in order to achieve a truce, which will pave the way for further, broad negotiations, noting that it is necessary to increase economic pressure and military pressure.

President of the United States of America Donald Trump announced the possibility of applying additional sanctions against the Russian Federation, but only "if necessary".