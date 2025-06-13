Ukraine believes there is a chance to achieve a ceasefire this year - Sybiha

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM • 27280 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 105285 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 97032 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 58182 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 98293 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 46833 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 64566 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58596 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 54506 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 62474 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
6.1m/s
81%
749mm
Popular news
A sabotage occurred at the base of the "Georgian Legion", a fighter diedJune 12, 11:31 PM • 22197 views
"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilitiesJune 13, 01:11 AM • 11770 views
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbotJune 13, 02:16 AM • 11594 views
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - media02:53 AM • 12773 views
Israel's operation against Iran: Tehran announced a new strike on a key nuclear facility03:44 AM • 8766 views
Publications
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 1178 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> </head> <body> Mariupol. A city of shattered dreams, broken lives, and a destroyed future. In 2014, it miraculously avoided the fate of Donetsk and Luhansk, becoming a symbol of resistance. On June 13, Ukrainian forces liberated the city from Russian-backed militants, raising the Ukrainian flag over the City Council. But that victory was short-lived. In 2022, Mariupol faced a new, even more brutal occupation. The Russian army turned the once-thriving metropolis into ruins, burying thousands of civilians under the rubble. Today, Mariupol is a ghost town. The stench of death still lingers in the air, and the wounds of war are visible everywhere. The occupiers are trying to create a semblance of normal life, but behind the propaganda lies a harsh reality: * **Humanitarian catastrophe:** The city lacks basic necessities: water, food, medicine. People are forced to survive in destroyed houses, without heating or electricity. * **Repression and terror:** The occupiers are conducting mass filtration, persecuting pro-Ukrainian residents. People disappear without a trace, and torture and executions have become commonplace. * **Demographic change:** The Russians are actively resettling people from Russia into Mariupol, trying to change the city's ethnic composition. * **Destruction of identity:** The occupiers are destroying Ukrainian symbols, rewriting history, and imposing Russian culture. Mariupol is not just a city, it is a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. Its residents showed the world their courage and resilience, fighting for their freedom and dignity. We must remember Mariupol. We must do everything possible to liberate it from the Russian occupiers and ensure that those responsible for the crimes committed in the city are brought to justice. Mariupol will be free again. Ukraine will prevail. </body> </html> 07:59 AM • 2846 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 105285 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 97032 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 98293 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 film08:23 AM • 376 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 25522 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 94244 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 106642 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 131172 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Ukraine believes there is a chance to achieve a ceasefire this year - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1176 views

Minister Sybiha stated that Ukraine believes in the possibility of a ceasefire this year and called for increased pressure on Russia. He emphasized the importance of US leadership to achieve peace.

Ukraine believes there is a chance to achieve a ceasefire this year - Sybiha

Ukraine believes that there is a chance to achieve a ceasefire this year. It is necessary to put pressure on Russia so that it unconditionally agrees to it. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha at the GLOBSEC-2025 forum in Prague, reports UNN.

Details

"It is important to achieve a lasting comprehensive peace. That is why we welcome the efforts of President Trump. We truly believe that we have a chance to achieve peace, to achieve a ceasefire this year. We want to end this war this year. And we really have a chance to speed up our peace efforts," Sybiha said.

Sybiha stressed that next week will mark 100 days since Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire at the suggestion of the United States and President Trump.

"By the way, next week will be exactly 100 days since Ukraine accepted a full unconditional ceasefire. It was a proposal from the American side, it was a proposal from President Trump. And we are ready to move forward. The most important step in our efforts to achieve lasting peace is a ceasefire. A ceasefire is a key step towards peace, and we must put pressure on Russia to agree to it unconditionally. And after that, we have a chance to speed up our peace efforts and start negotiations on a broader peace agreement or arrangements," Sybiha said.

Putin mocks Trump's peace efforts - Polish Foreign Minister12.06.25, 15:20 • 2638 views

When asked whether Donald Trump is needed to achieve peace, Sybiha replied: "Of course."

The Minister stated that leadership and involvement of the American side are needed to achieve peace. Sanctions against the Russian Federation and increased military assistance to Ukraine are also needed.

Addition

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stressed the need to put pressure on Russia in order to achieve a truce, which will pave the way for further, broad negotiations, noting that it is necessary to increase economic pressure and military pressure.

President of the United States of America Donald Trump announced the possibility of applying additional sanctions against the Russian Federation, but only "if necessary".

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Prague
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9