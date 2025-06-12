Putin mocks Trump's peace efforts - Polish Foreign Minister

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin mocks the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in Rome, where representatives of the Weimar+ group countries are gathering, reports UNN.

Details

Now we have clarity that Vladimir Putin from Russia is mocking the peace efforts of President Donald Trump. President Trump tried to initiate a ceasefire, tried to get both sides to talk directly. And instead, as you know, there were attacks - said Sikorski.

In addition, Sikorski said that it is necessary to develop a strategy on what to do to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian attack.

Reference

The "Weimar+" group is a political group of countries that share a common goal and cooperate in various fields, including foreign policy. Currently, the "Weimar+" group includes: France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Great Britain.

Supplement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that despite the gentle words of US President Donald Trump about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the head of the White House, seems to have "opened his eyes" to the real intentions of the Kremlin.

US President Donald Trump called his last conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a good one, but, according to him, it has not led to anything yet.

On June 4, Trump said that he had another conversation with Kremlin head Putin. According to the American leader, "it was a good conversation, but not one that would lead to immediate peace."

United States President Donald Trump announced the possibility of applying additional sanctions against the Russian Federation, but only "if it is necessary".