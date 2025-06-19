"Russia is hitting defense industry facilities": Putin cynically commented on the bloody strike on Kyiv

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 19883 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 59040 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 52398 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 63228 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 57420 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 97357 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 53019 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 61728 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 154321 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 67170 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
82%
746mm
Popular news
Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the resolution on recognizing the DPRK as an aggressor - MPJune 18, 03:25 PM • 4124 views
Oles Dovhyi resigns his deputy mandateJune 18, 03:51 PM • 5956 views
GUR liquidated collaborator Mykhailo Grytsai in Berdiansk, who tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war and appropriated state propertyJune 18, 04:01 PM • 3518 views
NATO summit "will be short and purposeful", as Trump wants, and Zelensky will be demoted diplomatically - The TimesJune 18, 05:56 PM • 12696 views
Iran announced the first combat launch of the medium-range ballistic missile "Sajil"07:23 PM • 10131 views
Publications
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevantJune 18, 03:11 PM • 52328 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer ZymaJune 18, 01:36 PM • 96965 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 97355 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 198261 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 422857 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Kaya Kallas
Mark Rutte
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 118026 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 172862 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 182473 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 240037 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119439 views
Actual
The Times
Instagram
Google Play
Mikoyan MiG-29
Su-25

"Russia is hitting defense industry facilities": Putin cynically commented on the bloody strike on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1184 views

Putin called the missile strikes on Ukraine attacks on the "defense-industrial complex" with the aim of "demilitarization." On the night of June 17, Russia carried out a massive strike on Ukraine, which resulted in numerous casualties and injuries, especially in Kyiv.

"Russia is hitting defense industry facilities": Putin cynically commented on the bloody strike on Kyiv

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin denied that the massive missile attack on Kyiv on the night of Tuesday, June 17, was aimed at residential areas and the civilian population of the capital. The Russian Federation allegedly attacked "defense industry facilities." This was reported by Russian media with reference to the press conference of the President of the Russian Federation as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, reports UNN.

Details

During a meeting with foreign journalists, Putin was asked about Russia's numerous strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, particularly on residential buildings, which caused the deaths of civilians.

Answering this question with a smile, the head of the Kremlin said, "If your journalists saw how residential quarters were destroyed by our missiles – they could hardly tell you anything about it."

At the same time, he traditionally claimed that the Russian army allegedly strikes "at defense industry facilities," and not at residential buildings.

According to Putin, Russia is engaged in the "demilitarization" of Ukraine, so with missile strikes, he deprives "Ukraine of the opportunity to have armed forces that threaten Russia."

Recall

On the night of Tuesday, June 17, Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Ukraine. As a result of the enemy shelling, at least 30 people were killed, and 188 were injured. Kyiv suffered the most damage - 28 killed, 134 injured.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a special meeting of G7 leaders, reported that Russia carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of this war last night. In Kyiv alone, about 30 impact sites or falling debris were recorded.

The UN Monitoring Mission stated that Russia's attack on Kyiv on June 17 was the deadliest in a year.

Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)19.06.25, 01:09 • 662 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
United Nations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9