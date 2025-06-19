"Russia is hitting defense industry facilities": Putin cynically commented on the bloody strike on Kyiv

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin denied that the massive missile attack on Kyiv on the night of Tuesday, June 17, was aimed at residential areas and the civilian population of the capital. The Russian Federation allegedly attacked "defense industry facilities." This was reported by Russian media with reference to the press conference of the President of the Russian Federation as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, reports UNN.

Details

During a meeting with foreign journalists, Putin was asked about Russia's numerous strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, particularly on residential buildings, which caused the deaths of civilians.

Answering this question with a smile, the head of the Kremlin said, "If your journalists saw how residential quarters were destroyed by our missiles – they could hardly tell you anything about it."

At the same time, he traditionally claimed that the Russian army allegedly strikes "at defense industry facilities," and not at residential buildings.

According to Putin, Russia is engaged in the "demilitarization" of Ukraine, so with missile strikes, he deprives "Ukraine of the opportunity to have armed forces that threaten Russia."

Recall

On the night of Tuesday, June 17, Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Ukraine. As a result of the enemy shelling, at least 30 people were killed, and 188 were injured. Kyiv suffered the most damage - 28 killed, 134 injured.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a special meeting of G7 leaders, reported that Russia carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of this war last night. In Kyiv alone, about 30 impact sites or falling debris were recorded.

The UN Monitoring Mission stated that Russia's attack on Kyiv on June 17 was the deadliest in a year.

