Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Putin announced his readiness to meet with Zelensky at the final stage of negotiations on Ukraine. According to him, Russia aims for the earliest possible peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. There, he made many statements about the war in Ukraine, NATO, Crimea, and a meeting with Zelensky. This is reported by UNN, citing Russian media and the Kremlin administration.

Details

According to Russian media, Russia considers the key issue to be who from Ukraine will sign the documents on settlement. 

Putin noted that he is not against meeting for negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but this meeting can only happen at the final stage of negotiations to end the war. Moreover, he once again repeated the propaganda cliché about "the issue of Zelensky's legitimacy".

I am ready to meet with everyone, including Zelensky. Yes, that's not the issue. If the Ukrainian state trusts someone to negotiate, for God's sake! Let it be Zelensky. That's not the issue. The issue is who will sign the document

- he said.

Explaining his position, Putin once again referred to the alleged provisions of the Constitution of Ukraine, which allegedly state that the powers of President Zelensky have already expired.

He also stated that Ukraine is allegedly a "presidential-parliamentary republic," in which "all government bodies are formed by the president," which, in his opinion, automatically calls into question the legitimacy of all Ukrainian authorities.

In addition, according to Putin, Russia wants to end the conflict in Ukraine "as soon as possible" and preferably by peaceful means.

"Our negotiation group is in contact with each other. I just asked Medinsky now. He says, he just spoke with his counterpart from Kyiv today. They are, in principle, agreeing on a meeting after June 22," the head of the Kremlin added.

Vladimir Putin also confirmed the previously announced dates for the third round of negotiations.

During his speech, Putin also warned that the Russian Federation would not allow Ukraine to have armed forces that could "threaten Russia" in the future.

"Of course, if we do not reach an agreement by peaceful means, we will achieve our goals by military means," the dictator threatened.

He added that "if Ukraine does not agree with Russia in Istanbul now, the situation for them will change for the worse, "don't drag it out". 

Also, his other important statements:

  • All talks about Russia's intentions to attack NATO are nonsense;
    • There is no problem with Russia taking Crimea. It's just that the West staged a coup in Ukraine;
      • Putin expressed doubt that Germany could make a greater contribution as a mediator in negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine than the United States, as a mediator must be neutral;
        • Trump is right when he says that during his presidency the conflict in Ukraine might not have happened;
          • It is necessary not only to resolve the conflict in Ukraine now, but to find a long-term solution;
            • The "DPR" and "LPR" had the right to secede from Ukraine, and they were not obliged to ask Kyiv's opinion;
              • Russia wants to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible and preferably by peaceful means;
                • Negotiating groups of Russia and Ukraine are agreeing on a new round after June 22;
                  • The Russian Federation is ready to hand over another 3 thousand bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Kyiv.

                    Vita Zelenetska

                    Vita Zelenetska

