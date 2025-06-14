russian dictator vladimir putin in a conversation with US President Donald Trump said that russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22, UNN reports with reference to russian media.

putin told trump about the progress of the exchange of prisoners of war with ukraine and confirmed russia's readiness to continue negotiations with ukraine after june 22 - assistant to the russian media assistant to putin yuriy ushakov.

Let us remind you

In May, russian dictator vladimir putin, after a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, announced his readiness to discuss a future peace agreement with Ukraine. According to him, moscow plans to propose a memorandum defining the principles of settlement, possible terms of the agreement and conditions for a temporary ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump, after a conversation with russian dictator vladimir putin, said that Ukraine and russia will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Before the telephone conversation between russian dictator vladimir putin and US President Donald Trump, the latter asked Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky what issues should be discussed.