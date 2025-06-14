$41.490.00
Ukraine has returned the bodies of another 1,200 fallen soldiers as part of the agreements in Istanbul - Coordination Headquarters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

As part of the agreements in Istanbul, Ukraine has returned 1,200 bodies of deceased citizens, handed over by the Russian side. Examinations and identification of the repatriated bodies are being conducted.

Ukraine has returned the bodies of another 1,200 fallen soldiers as part of the agreements in Istanbul - Coordination Headquarters

1200 dead, as the Russian side claims, citizens of Ukraine, including servicemen, have been returned to Ukraine. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on June 14, writes UNN.

Today, within the framework of the agreements in Istanbul, another stage of repatriation measures took place. Ukraine received another 1,200 bodies, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including servicemen.

- the statement reads.

In the near future, investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all the necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

Repatriation measures were made possible by the joint work of employees of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude for the assistance of the ICRC.

Let us remind you

On June 13, it was possible to return the bodies of 1,200 dead to Ukraine. This became possible thanks to the repatriation measures carried out.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
International Committee of the Red Cross
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
