Statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, made on Friday, June 20, demonstrate complete disregard for U.S. peace efforts to end the war. This was written on the social network "X" by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Sybiha noted, while the U.S. and the rest of the world are calling for an immediate end to the killings, the Russian dictator and war criminal is discussing plans to seize more Ukrainian territory and kill even more Ukrainians. The Foreign Minister also reacted to Putin's words that "where a Russian soldier has set foot – that is Russian land."

In reality, wherever a Russian soldier sets foot, he brings only death, destruction, and devastation. Putin doesn't care about Russian soldiers or their feet, torn apart by Ukrainian drones. He is a mass murderer of his own people. He has already destroyed a million Russian soldiers in a senseless bloody bath in Ukraine, without achieving any strategic goal. One million soldiers. Two million feet – Sybiha noted.

He added: while Putin is busy sending troops to foreign countries, he is economically bringing his own citizens to their knees in their own state. And his cynical statements serve only one purpose: to distract the public from the complete failure of his quarter-century rule.

The only way to force Russia to peace is to deprive it of its sense of impunity. Increase support for Ukraine's defense and strike a strong blow to the Russian economy with devastating sanctions. Recognize Russia as a terrorist state. Completely isolate it. Bring Moscow to its senses – Sybiha wrote.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but insists on recognizing "realities on the ground." This means that Ukraine must accept the occupation and annexation of its territories, and also abandon joining NATO.