Sybiha: Putin despises the peace efforts of the USA and the world, he is a killer of Ukrainians and his own people

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
04:46 PM • 14545 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 44444 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 120893 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 118516 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 69913 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 88031 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 84889 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69002 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 45678 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38443 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+14°
3.9m/s
70%
751mm
Popular news
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dressJune 20, 10:45 AM • 42684 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been publishedJune 20, 11:44 AM • 34779 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 72813 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 26459 views
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billion04:30 PM • 16979 views
Publications
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 120887 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 118513 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 72991 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 123544 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"June 20, 09:10 AM • 128612 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Denis Shmyhal
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billion04:30 PM • 17034 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 26589 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been publishedJune 20, 11:44 AM • 34895 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dressJune 20, 10:45 AM • 42800 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 73889 views
Actual
The New York Times
Instagram
Shahed-136
Facebook
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

Sybiha: Putin despises the peace efforts of the USA and the world, he is a killer of Ukrainians and his own people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

Putin's statements from June 20 demonstrate complete disregard for the peace efforts of the US and the rest of the world, stated the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Sybiha: Putin despises the peace efforts of the USA and the world, he is a killer of Ukrainians and his own people

Statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, made on Friday, June 20, demonstrate complete disregard for U.S. peace efforts to end the war. This was written on the social network "X" by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Sybiha noted, while the U.S. and the rest of the world are calling for an immediate end to the killings, the Russian dictator and war criminal is discussing plans to seize more Ukrainian territory and kill even more Ukrainians. The Foreign Minister also reacted to Putin's words that "where a Russian soldier has set foot – that is Russian land."

In reality, wherever a Russian soldier sets foot, he brings only death, destruction, and devastation. Putin doesn't care about Russian soldiers or their feet, torn apart by Ukrainian drones. He is a mass murderer of his own people. He has already destroyed a million Russian soldiers in a senseless bloody bath in Ukraine, without achieving any strategic goal. One million soldiers. Two million feet

– Sybiha noted.

He added: while Putin is busy sending troops to foreign countries, he is economically bringing his own citizens to their knees in their own state. And his cynical statements serve only one purpose: to distract the public from the complete failure of his quarter-century rule.

The only way to force Russia to peace is to deprive it of its sense of impunity. Increase support for Ukraine's defense and strike a strong blow to the Russian economy with devastating sanctions. Recognize Russia as a terrorist state. Completely isolate it. Bring Moscow to its senses

– Sybiha wrote.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but insists on recognizing "realities on the ground." This means that Ukraine must accept the occupation and annexation of its territories, and also abandon joining NATO.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
NATO
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9