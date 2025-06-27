After an 18-month break, North Korea's first lady Ri Sol-ju was seen publicly again. She and her husband, leader Kim Jong-un, attended the opening ceremony of the Wonsan Kalma resort.

Details

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's wife, Ri Sol-ju, reappeared in public on Tuesday after approximately 18 months of absence.

Ri Sol-ju was photographed with what appears to be a bag from the Italian luxury brand Gucci.

What brand analysts and DPRK power researchers say

The shoulder bag resembles the Gucci GG Marmont, which retails for over $2,000.

After the regime took steps to increase official wages tenfold in late 2023, the average worker now earns about 30,000 North Korean won — less than $4 — per month.

And why is the first lady of the DPRK in the shadows?

Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, South Korea, said Ri may have limited her public appearances to draw attention to Ju Ae, Kim Jong-un's likely successor.

"Tourism" with Kim Jong-un and his wife

North Korea is opening a resort on its east coast, and Kim Jong-un is targeting tourism

As Euronews explains, it concerns the Wonsan Kalma coastal zone, which has a four-kilometer beach and facilities "fully equipped with all conditions for cultural life."

So, according to the news, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un opened a water park this week.

His wife Li Sol-ju and daughter Kim Ju Ae, whom analysts point to as a likely successor, were present at the opening ceremony. - the media write.

The tourist complex will open to the public on July 1 and will be able to accommodate up to 20,000 visitors, all of whom are North Koreans. However, entry for foreigners remains limited.

Comment

Wonsan-Kalma is currently open only to North Koreans, but we should not be surprised if we see Russians at the resort in the near future - Rachel Mignon Lee, a nonresident fellow at the 38 North program at the Stimson Center, told CNN.

Recall

North Korea provides Russia with weapons and soldiers, receiving in return advanced technologies and resources. Iran, which provides drones, does not see mutual benefit, remaining vulnerable to attacks.