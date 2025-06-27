$41.590.08
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
"We expect good news soon": Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusives
748mm
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling Gucci

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5770 views

Ri Sol-ju, Kim Jong-un's wife, made her first public appearance in 18 months at the opening of the Kalma resort, carrying a bag resembling a Gucci GG Marmont. The average monthly salary in North Korea is less than $4, while the accessory costs over $2,000.

The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling Gucci

After an 18-month break, North Korea's first lady Ri Sol-ju was seen publicly again. She and her husband, leader Kim Jong-un, attended the opening ceremony of the Wonsan Kalma resort.

UNN reports with reference to Newsweek, Euronews, CNN and Yonhap.

Details

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's wife, Ri Sol-ju, reappeared in public on Tuesday after approximately 18 months of absence.

Ri Sol-ju was photographed with what appears to be a bag from the Italian luxury brand Gucci.

What brand analysts and DPRK power researchers say

The shoulder bag resembles the Gucci GG Marmont, which retails for over $2,000.

After the regime took steps to increase official wages tenfold in late 2023, the average worker now earns about 30,000 North Korean won — less than $4 — per month.

And why is the first lady of the DPRK in the shadows?

Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, South Korea, said Ri may have limited her public appearances to draw attention to Ju Ae, Kim Jong-un's likely successor.

"Tourism" with Kim Jong-un and his wife

North Korea is opening a resort on its east coast, and Kim Jong-un is targeting tourism

As Euronews explains, it concerns the Wonsan Kalma coastal zone, which has a four-kilometer beach and facilities "fully equipped with all conditions for cultural life."

So, according to the news, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un opened a water park this week.

His wife Li Sol-ju and daughter Kim Ju Ae, whom analysts point to as a likely successor, were present at the opening ceremony.

- the media write.

The tourist complex will open to the public on July 1 and will be able to accommodate up to 20,000 visitors, all of whom are North Koreans. However, entry for foreigners remains limited.

Comment

Wonsan-Kalma is currently open only to North Koreans, but we should not be surprised if we see Russians at the resort in the near future

- Rachel Mignon Lee, a nonresident fellow at the 38 North program at the Stimson Center, told CNN.

Recall

North Korea provides Russia with weapons and soldiers, receiving in return advanced technologies and resources. Iran, which provides drones, does not see mutual benefit, remaining vulnerable to attacks.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Kim Jong Un
Seoul
North Korea
South Korea
Iran
Tesla
