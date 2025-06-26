$41.660.13
Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
08:26 AM • 39580 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 55293 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 64298 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 91397 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 94233 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 91769 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
Publications
Exclusives
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom officially divorced after nine years of relationship. They were once one of Hollywood's most fashionable couples.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together

After nine years of living together, Hollywood couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have decided to part ways. According to sources, they broke up but maintain friendly relations. The reason was prolonged tension in the relationship, which escalated against the background of Perry's tour, criticism of her latest album and life at a distance, writes DailyMail, reports UNN.

Details

As a source told Us Weekly, "Katy and Orlando have separated, but remain friendly," emphasizing that the breakup is currently "not controversial."

The couple began to drift apart in recent months, when, according to a source, their relationship became "tense for months," and the breakup itself was called "long overdue."

Katy is reportedly having a hard time with the breakup, but at the same time feels relieved.

Katy is certainly upset, but relieved that she doesn't have to go through another divorce, as it was the worst time of her life.

- the source notes.

The situation escalated after a series of personal and professional challenges. The 40-year-old pop star recently embarked on an Australian tour and presented her new album 143, which received mostly negative reviews.

Critics and fans on social media ridiculed the recording, noting that it "sounds like it was generated using artificial intelligence." This coincided with her trip to space, which also caused a wave of negative reactions in the media. All this, according to People, created additional "tension" in the couple's relationship.

While 48-year-old Bloom was in the US, Perry toured Australia with her daughter Daisy. In June, she was repeatedly seen without her wedding ring.

Meanwhile, Orlando appeared in public alone: among other things, at the Tribeca festival and an event dedicated to the launch of a cruise liner.

On Monday, DailyMail reported that the couple is renting out their luxurious $30 million mansion in Montecito, California, to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. This only fueled rumors of a final breakup.

A Us Weekly source noted that "she and Orlando have always lived in their other house in Montecito as their main one."

Perry is currently focused on herself and her four-year-old daughter Daisy, while Orlando is preparing to attend the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez without her - probably as a "single man," TMZ reports.

Addition

Katy and Orlando's romance began in January 2016 at a party after the Golden Globe Awards ceremony. According to eyewitnesses, there was an instant "real chemistry" between them. Soon after, they appeared together on a date at the theater, and in May of the same year, they officially "lit up" on Instagram.

Their relationship has always been distinguished by its unconventionality: they went paddleboarding in Italy (where Bloom was completely naked), starred in costumes of summer versions of themselves in the short film Transmissions From the Future, where they called on Americans to "save democracy while there is still a chance."

The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019, and in August 2020 they had a daughter. Although there were bright and emotional moments in the history of their love, it seems that they are now starting new chapters - separately.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's friend sharply commented on rumors of the couple's breakup19.06.25, 15:09 • 3042 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Jeff Bezos
Italy
Tesla
