Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's friend sharply commented on rumors of the couple's breakup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

Rumors about a breakup between singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are gaining momentum. The couple, engaged since 2019, is experiencing serious difficulties, as evidenced by statements from close friends and Perry's absence of her engagement ring.

Rumors of a breakup between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who have been engaged since 2019, have recently been gaining momentum. Insiders claim that the couple, who started dating nine years ago, is currently going through a serious relationship crisis. UNN reports this, citing Mirror.

Details

As the publication reports, one of the couple's close friends stated: "Unfortunately, they are not doing well... I'm afraid the situation doesn't look too promising." According to her, the current tension in their relationship became noticeable a few weeks ago when the 40-year-old singer was seen without her iconic ruby engagement ring.

Information has also emerged that 48-year-old Orlando Bloom will attend Jeff Bezos' wedding in Venice alone, although he had previously planned to go with Katy. Another source reported that the couple has practically already broken up but decided not to make it public until the singer's tour concludes.

The Lifetime Tours is currently ongoing in Australia and moves to the USA next month. The final concert is planned for December in Great Britain. It is known that Katy embarked on the tour with the couple's daughter, Daisy Dove.

During one of her recent performances in Sydney, Katy, upon receiving a Tim Tam chocolate biscuit from a fan, said: "This song is about breaking up, and this cookie saved me." At that moment, she was performing her iconic ballad "I'm Still Breathing" (2008), which tells the story of overcoming disappointment.

It should be noted that Perry already had a difficult marriage experience – in 2012, while on tour in Asia, she learned about her divorce from Russell Brand... via SMS. At the time, according to her, she was making every effort to save the relationship.

With Bloom, as with Brand, Katy attended couples therapy sessions. In one of her recent interviews, she confessed: "He is very sensitive, emotionally developed. He wakes up every morning at 7 AM and meditates. We are united by a desire for spiritual growth and the search for a higher meaning."

No official statements from the couple have been received yet.

Liliia Naboka

