Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source
11:47 AM • 11257 views

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 35673 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 65241 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 114899 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 69460 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 216060 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 160862 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 114343 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 137481 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107638 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Publications
Exclusives
Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 74667 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 75093 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103094 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

08:04 AM • 50010 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 53747 views
Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 28428 views

Exclusive

08:43 AM • 114953 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 103421 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 136594 views

Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 216104 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 1206 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 4994 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 22287 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 53999 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 87991 views
Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1132 views

Singer Katy Perry admitted that she feels "beaten and depressed" due to the negative public reaction to her recent space travel. However, she received strong support from fans ahead of her upcoming world tour.

Singer Katy Perry admitted that she feels "beaten and depressed" due to the negative reaction of the public to her recent space travel, but assured fans that she is fine and will "continue to move towards the light". This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Two weeks after the 11-minute trip to Blue Origin into space with five other women, generously ridiculed on social media, the American star wrote that the "online world" was trying to turn her into a "human piñata".

Her comments came after fans paid for a billboard in New York to show their support for the singer ahead of her world tour.

Responding to a video of the billboard posted on a fan page, Perry said she was "very grateful" to her fans, adding that they are "together on this beautiful and wild journey".

Perry has been one of the most successful pop singers over the past two decades, but her image has been somewhat tarnished over the past year. A poorly received album was accompanied by the lead single Woman's World and a music video that many condemned as regressive.

She defended her name: Katy Perry: Wins lawsuit against eponymous fashion designer24.11.24, 04:54 • 58077 views

Let's add

After that, she was criticized for participating in a space flight on Blue Origin, during which she sang Louis Armstrong's What a Wonderful World to her travel companions and showed the setlist of her new tour in flight.

Some commentators have stated that for celebrities to participate in such a fleeting and cosmically expensive journey in a time of economic hardship is evidence of poor taste.

However, singer Lily Allen this week apologized for the "anger" towards Perry, saying that while she still has a negative perception of the trip itself, there was no need to join the "avalanche of hate" on the singer.

Let us remind

On April 14, Katy Perry became one of six women who went into space as part of a separate women's expedition. In addition to her, CBS presenter Gayle King, former NASA engineer Aisha Bough, activist and founder of the Rise movement Amanda Nguyen, and producer Keriann Flynn became part of the women's space expedition. The expedition was led by Lauren Sanchez, the fiancée of Blue Origin aerospace company founder Jeff Bezos.

The trip was severely criticized by fellow celebrities, public figures and fans. Model Emily Ratajkowski criticized Perry's participation in the flight, saying that the star's move was already "Beyond parody". 

Blue Origin
Jeff Bezos
New York City
