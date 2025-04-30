Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

Singer Katy Perry admitted that she feels "beaten and depressed" due to the negative reaction of the public to her recent space travel, but assured fans that she is fine and will "continue to move towards the light". This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Two weeks after the 11-minute trip to Blue Origin into space with five other women, generously ridiculed on social media, the American star wrote that the "online world" was trying to turn her into a "human piñata".

Her comments came after fans paid for a billboard in New York to show their support for the singer ahead of her world tour.

Responding to a video of the billboard posted on a fan page, Perry said she was "very grateful" to her fans, adding that they are "together on this beautiful and wild journey".

Perry has been one of the most successful pop singers over the past two decades, but her image has been somewhat tarnished over the past year. A poorly received album was accompanied by the lead single Woman's World and a music video that many condemned as regressive.

After that, she was criticized for participating in a space flight on Blue Origin, during which she sang Louis Armstrong's What a Wonderful World to her travel companions and showed the setlist of her new tour in flight.

Some commentators have stated that for celebrities to participate in such a fleeting and cosmically expensive journey in a time of economic hardship is evidence of poor taste.

However, singer Lily Allen this week apologized for the "anger" towards Perry, saying that while she still has a negative perception of the trip itself, there was no need to join the "avalanche of hate" on the singer.

On April 14, Katy Perry became one of six women who went into space as part of a separate women's expedition. In addition to her, CBS presenter Gayle King, former NASA engineer Aisha Bough, activist and founder of the Rise movement Amanda Nguyen, and producer Keriann Flynn became part of the women's space expedition. The expedition was led by Lauren Sanchez, the fiancée of Blue Origin aerospace company founder Jeff Bezos.

The trip was severely criticized by fellow celebrities, public figures and fans. Model Emily Ratajkowski criticized Perry's participation in the flight, saying that the star's move was already "Beyond parody".