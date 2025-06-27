ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time

Alakor City's participation in the tender for the management of Gulliver Shopping Mall has brought the issue of managing seized property beyond the scope of a single asset. It is not just about the transparency of the procedure or verifying beneficiaries, but about the reputation of the entire system, reports UNN.

Details

The company "Alakor City" is participating for the second time in the tender for the selection of a manager for the Gulliver Shopping Mall. Already during the first tender, it was revealed that the owner of this company has Canadian and Russian citizenship. This information was subsequently confirmed by Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

According to Ukrainian legislation, companies with citizens of the aggressor country among their owners do not have the right to participate in public procurement and tenders. Despite this, Alakor City applied for the tender again. And now, this company is one of two remaining after the verification.

A total of three companies participated in the tender. The contender who took first place - LLC "BK MILLENIUM", has already withdrawn from the race.

Only two contenders remained — PE "LIMEX EXPRESS KYIV" and LLC "Alakor City". If, as a result of the verification, the second company is also rejected, then the only one remaining among the candidates will be "Alakor City" — a company with an officially confirmed Russian citizenship of its beneficiary. However, it is this company that is currently trying by all means to clear its reputation and convince that the beneficiary has only a Canadian passport and a residence permit in Ukraine.

If Alakor City still manages to do this, it will be a real reputational trap for ARMA and the entire state. After all, the asset in the center of Kyiv will be transferred to "Russian hands", and business groups and those who directly or indirectly work for Russian influence will receive a signal that the system of managing seized assets is vulnerable to manipulation.

ARMA is already at the center of discussions regarding transparency, leadership selection, and asset management effectiveness. If Alakor City obtains management of Gulliver, it will become an argument for everyone that the system needs changes, including its leadership.

In a country where a full-scale war with Russia has been going on for the fourth year, a company that presents itself as a "Canadian investor" but officially has Russian citizenship cannot be part of any state process.

Recall

ARMA, under the leadership of Olena Duma, has repeatedly been at the center of scandals involving seized property. Recently, the head of the anticorruption committee of the Verkhovna Rada, Anastasia Radina, reported that the head of ARMA concluded a third asset management agreement for 2025 - the seized asset is transferred to the management of individuals possibly associated with the Russian owner. The head of the anticorruption committee called the situation a "two-step move," as Olena Duma first stated that she would not allow Russian owners to manage, and then "calmly chose a company as manager... which the investigation considers linked to those same owners."