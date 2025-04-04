Tesla Model Y

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13668 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24083 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62205 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209693 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120345 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388532 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308360 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213333 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244015 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254993 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128428 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209693 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388532 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252700 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308360 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1508 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12400 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42760 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70839 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56670 views
Tesla Receives First Permit to Launch Robotaxi in California

Tesla received its first permit from California to launch a robotaxi. The company will be able to control the fleet of cars and transport employees on pre-planned trips.

News of the World • March 19, 09:25 AM • 112483 views

Toyota RAV4 led global car sales since the beginning of the year

Toyota RAV4 overtook Corolla in the global car sales ranking in 2025, and the Ford F-Series rose to third place. Tesla Model Y is the only electric car in the top ten.

Economy • March 17, 11:14 AM • 22106 views

Tesla to start production of a cheaper version of Model Y

Tesla plans to produce a budget version of Model Y in Shanghai, which will be 20% cheaper. Mass production will start in 2026 to protect market share in China and other regions.

News of the World • March 14, 08:29 AM • 21865 views