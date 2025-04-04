Tesla received its first permit from California to launch a robotaxi. The company will be able to control the fleet of cars and
transport employees on pre-planned trips.
Toyota RAV4 overtook Corolla in the global car sales ranking in 2025, and the Ford F-Series rose to third place. Tesla Model Y is
the only electric car in the top ten.
Tesla plans to produce a budget version of Model Y in Shanghai, which will be 20% cheaper. Mass production will start in 2026 to
protect market share in China and other regions.