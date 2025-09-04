Robotaxi goes beyond Austin, Texas: Tesla opens self-driving car to everyone

The Robotaxi mobile app is now open to all users, as Tesla expands its services beyond the Austin areas in Texas, USA.

Reports UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The Robotaxi app by Tesla Inc., the company of investor and billionaire Elon Musk, is open to the general public.

"The Robotaxi app is now available to everyone," the company stated in its post on X.

Now, users from completely different locations are allowed to download Robotaxi and join the waiting list.

Robotaxi is available for iPhone users. Meanwhile, Tesla announced that Android support "will come in the future."

Recall

Tesla began limited testing of the Robotaxi service on June 22 in Texas. Only invited individuals accompanied by "safety monitors" were allowed to take rides. Approximately 10 to 20 Model Y SUVs were used. Since then, the company has expanded its operations, offering a non-autonomous ride-sharing service in the San Francisco Bay Area under the same name.

