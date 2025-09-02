Musk: Tesla's future depends on Optimus robots, not electric cars

Elon Musk is increasingly shifting his focus from Tesla's automotive business to the Optimus humanoid robot project. Despite the fact that these machines are still under development and do not generate profit, he predicts that they will provide up to 80% of the company's value in the future.

During his last speech, Musk emphasized that robots will become a key element of Tesla's strategy, which is currently experiencing a decline in electric car sales. In the first half of the year, global car deliveries decreased by 13%, and the manufacturer risks ending the year with a second consecutive decline.

Musk's statement came shortly after the publication of Tesla's new "master plan" – a corporate manifesto that officially mentioned Optimus for the first time.

We are creating products and services that implement artificial intelligence in the physical world – the company emphasized in its message on X.

Musk first presented Optimus four years ago, and now he estimates that robot deliveries to other companies could begin as early as the second half of 2026. At the same time, he admits: this is only a "very rough assumption."

Doubts about Musk's plans are growing amid the fact that Tesla has not yet fulfilled a significant part of the tasks announced in previous strategic documents. Thus, the "second plan" of 2016 envisioned the creation of electric buses, trucks, and the launch of an autonomous taxi service, but these ideas remain unrealized. And Musk himself later criticized the "third plan" of 2023 for its excessive complexity and lack of specifics.

Despite this, he is convinced that Optimus can become the foundation of a technological breakthrough and a new era for Tesla, even if the current automotive business is losing its former momentum.

