Musk: Tesla's future depends on Optimus robots, not electric cars

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
11:50 AM • 4394 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 25476 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 53851 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 71501 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 43397 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 95212 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 39971 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 71232 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 51917 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 102272 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto11:50 AM • 4392 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo10:24 AM • 53846 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:46 AM • 71493 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September06:50 AM • 51325 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
September 2, 06:00 AM • 95210 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideo11:20 AM • 7736 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance10:43 AM • 12356 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.08:32 AM • 28274 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 71233 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 61041 views
Musk: Tesla's future depends on Optimus robots, not electric cars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Elon Musk stated that Optimus robots will account for up to 80% of Tesla's value, despite a decline in electric car sales. Deliveries of robots to other companies may begin in the second half of 2026.

Musk: Tesla's future depends on Optimus robots, not electric cars

Elon Musk is increasingly shifting his focus from Tesla's automotive business to the Optimus humanoid robot project. Despite the fact that these machines are still under development and do not generate profit, he predicts that they will provide up to 80% of the company's value in the future.

This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

During his last speech, Musk emphasized that robots will become a key element of Tesla's strategy, which is currently experiencing a decline in electric car sales. In the first half of the year, global car deliveries decreased by 13%, and the manufacturer risks ending the year with a second consecutive decline.

Musk's AI reaches a new level: xAI introduced its own agentic coding model29.08.25, 09:48 • 2765 views

Musk's statement came shortly after the publication of Tesla's new "master plan" – a corporate manifesto that officially mentioned Optimus for the first time. 

We are creating products and services that implement artificial intelligence in the physical world

– the company emphasized in its message on X.

Musk first presented Optimus four years ago, and now he estimates that robot deliveries to other companies could begin as early as the second half of 2026. At the same time, he admits: this is only a "very rough assumption."

Doubts about Musk's plans are growing amid the fact that Tesla has not yet fulfilled a significant part of the tasks announced in previous strategic documents. Thus, the "second plan" of 2016 envisioned the creation of electric buses, trucks, and the launch of an autonomous taxi service, but these ideas remain unrealized. And Musk himself later criticized the "third plan" of 2023 for its excessive complexity and lack of specifics.

Despite this, he is convinced that Optimus can become the foundation of a technological breakthrough and a new era for Tesla, even if the current automotive business is losing its former momentum.

Elon Musk sues Apple and OpenAI: a multi-billion dollar case26.08.25, 14:03 • 2742 views

Stepan Haftko

Electricity
Tesla, Inc.
OpenAI
Bloomberg L.P.
Elon Musk
Apple Inc.