Musk's AI reaches a new level: xAI introduced its own agentic coding model

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 7068 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 6650 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 12944 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 37604 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 52263 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 123762 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 66934 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 77141 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 112397 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 125762 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0m/s
62%
752mm
Popular news
225 houses damaged, 23 families need resettlement: consequences of the night attack on Kyiv on August 28PhotoAugust 28, 09:04 PM • 11135 views
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demandsAugust 29, 12:54 AM • 14334 views
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the ocean01:44 AM • 12067 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water03:05 AM • 12892 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe04:11 AM • 10274 views
Publications
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto05:00 AM • 13014 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 37669 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 63601 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 123809 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 201565 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karol Nawrocki
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Gitanas Nausėda
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 129784 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 159969 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 161992 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 151841 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 182328 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Guardian
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

Musk's AI reaches a new level: xAI introduced its own agentic coding model

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Elon Musk's xAI startup has launched the grok-code-fast-1 model for autonomous programming task execution. This tool is positioned as fast and economical for common coding tasks.

Musk's AI reaches a new level: xAI introduced its own agentic coding model

Elon Musk's startup xAI announced the launch of the grok-code-fast-1 model, which is capable of autonomously performing programming tasks – this is the company's first step in the field of agent coding, and it has already become one of the main areas in the development of artificial intelligence. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

On August 28, Musk's company presented a new model, which the developers themselves describe as "fast and economical." Grok-code-fast-1 is positioned as a universal tool for common coding tasks: it provides high performance with compact and energy-efficient resource usage. For the first time, the service will be free for selected partners, including GitHub Copilot and Windsurf.

Its "strength lies in providing high performance in an economical, compact form factor, making it a versatile choice for quickly and cost-effectively solving common coding tasks.

— stated xAI.

Agent coding is a technology that allows AI systems to write code independently, perform developer tasks, and even optimize software creation processes. xAI's entry into this niche intensifies competition in the market, where OpenAI and Microsoft are already actively working.

Microsoft launches its first proprietary AI models: dependence on OpenAI to be reduced29.08.25, 09:32 • 528 views

In May, Microsoft integrated the GitHub Copilot coding agent into its software, and the corporation's CEO Satya Nadella stated that up to a third of the code in the company is already being created with the help of artificial intelligence. OpenAI, in turn, introduced its own agent Codex, which became available to ChatGPT Plus users in June.

Thus, xAI is trying to establish itself among the leading market players, offering developers a faster and more cost-effective tool that can change the approach to writing code.

ChatGPT advised a teenager on how to commit suicide and gave "instructions" - the family sued27.08.25, 13:45 • 3014 views

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Reuters
Elon Musk
Microsoft