Musk's AI reaches a new level: xAI introduced its own agentic coding model

Elon Musk's startup xAI announced the launch of the grok-code-fast-1 model, which is capable of autonomously performing programming tasks – this is the company's first step in the field of agent coding, and it has already become one of the main areas in the development of artificial intelligence. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

On August 28, Musk's company presented a new model, which the developers themselves describe as "fast and economical." Grok-code-fast-1 is positioned as a universal tool for common coding tasks: it provides high performance with compact and energy-efficient resource usage. For the first time, the service will be free for selected partners, including GitHub Copilot and Windsurf.

Its "strength lies in providing high performance in an economical, compact form factor, making it a versatile choice for quickly and cost-effectively solving common coding tasks. — stated xAI.

Agent coding is a technology that allows AI systems to write code independently, perform developer tasks, and even optimize software creation processes. xAI's entry into this niche intensifies competition in the market, where OpenAI and Microsoft are already actively working.

In May, Microsoft integrated the GitHub Copilot coding agent into its software, and the corporation's CEO Satya Nadella stated that up to a third of the code in the company is already being created with the help of artificial intelligence. OpenAI, in turn, introduced its own agent Codex, which became available to ChatGPT Plus users in June.

Thus, xAI is trying to establish itself among the leading market players, offering developers a faster and more cost-effective tool that can change the approach to writing code.

