US reveals details of Nicolas Maduro's capture: he is being prepared for trial in New York

US Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores will face American justice on a number of serious charges. According to American media, Maduro is already in US custody and will be transported to New York. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Details

According to Pam Bondi, Maduro and Cilia Flores "will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts." In New York, they are charged with conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, and illegal arms trafficking. Maduro has been facing charges in New York for many years.

Sources familiar with the matter told ABC News that Maduro will be transported to New York. Although the sources did not specify where Maduro would be held, defendants awaiting trial in federal court in Manhattan are typically held at MDC-Brooklyn. According to two individuals familiar with the operation, the operation that led to Maduro's capture was carried out by the Army's Delta Force special operations group after the CIA pinpointed the leader's exact location. Delta Force is an elite special operations group composed of soldiers trained to conduct clandestine counter-terrorism operations and rescue hostages. - the publication states.

Republican Senator Mike Lee reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured him that Maduro had been arrested for trial on criminal charges in the US, and no further military action in Venezuela was planned. At the same time, Republicans in Congress welcomed Trump's actions, while Democrats criticized the operation.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the arrest of Nicolas Maduro by the US military for trial in the US. Military action in Venezuela has ended, as the capture of Maduro was the main goal of the operation.

The Venezuelan government accused the US of military aggression after a series of explosions in Caracas and other regions. President Nicolas Maduro declared a state of emergency and mobilized defense forces.