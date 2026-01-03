Russia called on the United States to release Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country, reports UNN.

Details

In connection with confirmed information about the presence of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in the United States, we strongly urge the American leadership to reconsider this position and release the legally elected president of a sovereign country and his wife. - the statement says.

Context

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores will appear before a US court for narco-terrorism and illegal arms trafficking. Maduro has already been detained and will be taken to New York after an operation conducted by the Delta Force special operations army group.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed Senator Mike Lee about the arrest of Nicolas Maduro by the US military for trial in the US. Military operations in Venezuela have ended, as the capture of Maduro was the main goal of the operation.

It was also reported that Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured in their bedroom by US troops during a night raid.

Recall

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez visited Russia amid US statements about the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that official Kyiv did not recognize Maduro's legitimacy after falsified elections and violence against protesters. He added that Ukraine supports the right of peoples to a free life.