2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Elon Musk sues Apple and OpenAI: a multi-billion dollar case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Elon Musk's startup xAI has filed a lawsuit in a US court against Apple and OpenAI. The accusations concern an illegal conspiracy to impede competition in the field of artificial intelligence.

Elon Musk sues Apple and OpenAI: a multi-billion dollar case

Billionaire Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI has sued Apple and ChatGPT developer OpenAI. The lawsuit is based on accusations of illegal collusion to impede competition in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The US Federal Court in Texas received an appeal from billionaire Elon Musk and his artificial intelligence startup xAI. The owner of Tesla and SpaceX filed a lawsuit in US courts against Apple and OpenAI, accusing the two giants of conspiring to suppress competition in the artificial intelligence sector.

In the lawsuit, xAI stated that it is seeking billions of dollars in damages in this mega-scale case

- Reuters reports.

Earlier, Musk noted in a post on his social media platform X:

A million reviews with an average rating of 4.9 for @Grok, and Apple still refuses to mention Grok in any lists

- Elon Musk announced.

Earlier this month, the American technology billionaire threatened to sue Apple, stating in his social media post on X that the American group's behavior "makes it impossible for any AI company other than OpenAI to reach the top spot in the App Store."

Apple and OpenAI's response

"This latest filing is consistent with Mr. Musk's ongoing pattern of harassment," an OpenAI spokesperson said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters writes.

xAI co-founder Igor Babushkin leaves Musk's company due to scandals and launches his own AI fund14.08.25, 11:01 • 2955 views

But there is an "outside view": antitrust experts not involved in the lawsuit said that Apple's dominant position in the smartphone market could bolster xAI's claim that the company illegally links iPhone sales to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

For reference

OpenAI's ChatGPT became the fastest-growing consumer application in history within months of its launch in late 2022.

Grok, Elon Musk's chatbot integrated into X (formerly Twitter), ranks third among free productivity apps.

Musk also integrated the Grok chatbot into cars produced by his electric vehicle company Tesla.

Recall

OpenAI's newest artificial intelligence model, GPT-5, has been online for less than a week, and the launch has already turned into a real stress test for the world's most popular chatbot platform. About 700 million people use ChatGPT every week, so the company is now making adjustments on the fly.

"We didn't vote for ChatGPT": Swedish Prime Minister admits to consulting artificial intelligence in his work06.08.25, 04:56 • 4525 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

