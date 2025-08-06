"We didn't vote for ChatGPT": Swedish Prime Minister admits to consulting artificial intelligence in his work

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has come under fire after admitting that he regularly consults AI tools for "another opinion" while serving as head of government. The Guardian writes about this, UNN reports.

Kristersson, whose Moderate Party leads Sweden's center-right coalition government, said he used tools such as ChatGPT and the French service LeChat. His colleagues also used AI in their daily work, he said.

I often use it myself. If for nothing else, then at least as a source of an alternative point of view: what would others do? Or maybe we should do the exact opposite? These kinds of questions - the politician said.

Kristersson's spokesman Tom Samuelsson later stated that the prime minister does not engage in risky practices when using AI.

"Of course, no sensitive information ends up there. It's more about general considerations," he said.

