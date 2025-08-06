$41.790.03
"We didn't vote for ChatGPT": Swedish Prime Minister admits to consulting artificial intelligence in his work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson admitted that he regularly uses AI, such as ChatGPT, to get "another opinion." This drew criticism, but his spokesperson assured that "sensitive information is not used."

"We didn't vote for ChatGPT": Swedish Prime Minister admits to consulting artificial intelligence in his work

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has come under fire after admitting that he regularly consults AI tools for "another opinion" while serving as head of government. The Guardian writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

Kristersson, whose Moderate Party leads Sweden's center-right coalition government, said he used tools such as ChatGPT and the French service LeChat. His colleagues also used AI in their daily work, he said.

I often use it myself. If for nothing else, then at least as a source of an alternative point of view: what would others do? Or maybe we should do the exact opposite? These kinds of questions

- the politician said.

Kristersson's spokesman Tom Samuelsson later stated that the prime minister does not engage in risky practices when using AI.

"Of course, no sensitive information ends up there. It's more about general considerations," he said.

Recall

Since August 2, mandatory requirements for general artificial intelligence systems (GPAI) have come into force in the European Union. Companies are now obliged to publish information about training data, comply with copyright, and ensure safe product development.

Turkey blocks Grok because Musk's AI "insulted" Erdogan and his mother09.07.25, 13:22 • 1632 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsTechnologies
Ulf Kristersson
ChatGPT
European Union
Sweden