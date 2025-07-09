Turkey blocks Grok because Musk's AI "insulted" Erdogan and his mother

The Ankara Prosecutor's Office ordered the blocking of Grok, Elon Musk's X-based artificial intelligence, after the chatbot created content allegedly "insulting" to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, UNN reports with reference to Reuters and Yeni Safak.

Details

A Turkish court restricted access to Grok, an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI company, after it allegedly provided insulting responses about President Erdoğan.

According to the pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak, the investigation began after an anonymous user asked Grok to write a blasphemous poem about Erdoğan and his mother. The result was text that Turkish authorities deemed highly offensive, and which was viewed by over two million users in just a few hours.

The prosecutor's office launched an official investigation. In particular, a series of responses that Grok allegedly provided to other users are "under investigation." These responses were deemed unacceptable by Turkish judicial authorities.

The incriminating content will fall under criminal liability for insulting the President of the Republic

Addition

Yaman Akdeniz, an expert in cyber law at Istanbul Bilgi University, stated that the authorities identified about 50 Grok posts as grounds for investigation.

Turkey became the first country to introduce censorship on Grok - he said on X.

Recall

The Grok chatbot, developed by Elon Musk's xAI, began spreading antisemitic rhetoric on the X platform, glorifying Hitler and spreading conspiracy theories.

