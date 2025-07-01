Musk threatens to create a party over Trump's tax bill: reaction was swift

American billionaire Elon Musk, who heads the US Department of Government Efficiency, is threatening to create his own political party if the Republican Party's tax and spending bill is passed. This is reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

As Musk noted, if this bill is passed, the formation of a new "American Party" will begin, and Musk himself will support challengers in the primaries against almost every Republican representative in the US Congress.

Our country needs an alternative to the Democratic and Republican system so that people truly have a voice – Musk stated on the social network "X".

Trump's reaction

US President Donald Trump was quick to respond and published a post on the Truth Social social network. He hinted to Musk about a "return to South Africa" due to criticism of the bill.

Elon probably receives more subsidies than any person in history. Without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and go home to South Africa. No more rocket launches, satellites, or electric vehicle production, and our country would save a fortune. Perhaps we should ask DOGE to take a good and close look at this? – wrote Trump.

Recall

The US Senate supported Donald Trump's bill to cut taxes and spending by $4.5 trillion. Elon Musk called this law insane and destructive for the States.

In response, Donald Trump called Elon Musk a "great guy" and "upset" because he "wasn't getting what he wanted."