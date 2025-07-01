$41.640.06
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
06:15 AM • 2287 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 6585 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 13235 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 80902 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 120644 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 69822 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 73557 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 80743 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 154543 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 123306 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
Musk threatens to create a party over Trump's tax bill: reaction was swift

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 295 views

American billionaire Elon Musk is threatening to create his own political party if the Republican Party's tax and spending bill is passed. US President Donald Trump, in response, hinted to Musk that he should "return to South Africa" due to his criticism of the bill.

Musk threatens to create a party over Trump's tax bill: reaction was swift

American billionaire Elon Musk, who heads the US Department of Government Efficiency, is threatening to create his own political party if the Republican Party's tax and spending bill is passed. This is reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

As Musk noted, if this bill is passed, the formation of a new "American Party" will begin, and Musk himself will support challengers in the primaries against almost every Republican representative in the US Congress.

Our country needs an alternative to the Democratic and Republican system so that people truly have a voice 

– Musk stated on the social network "X".

Trump's reaction

US President Donald Trump was quick to respond and published a post on the Truth Social social network. He hinted to Musk about a "return to South Africa" due to criticism of the bill.

Elon probably receives more subsidies than any person in history. Without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and go home to South Africa. No more rocket launches, satellites, or electric vehicle production, and our country would save a fortune. Perhaps we should ask DOGE to take a good and close look at this?

– wrote Trump.

Recall

The US Senate supported Donald Trump's bill to cut taxes and spending by $4.5 trillion. Elon Musk called this law insane and destructive for the States.

In response, Donald Trump called Elon Musk a "great guy" and "upset" because he "wasn't getting what he wanted."

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

