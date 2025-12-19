$42.340.00
The Diplomat

Ukraine: On December 20, most regions will face power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

On December 20, scheduled hourly power outages and power restrictions for industrial consumers will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

On December 20, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, December 20, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company emphasized that the reason for introducing restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine