Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced

In Ukraine, it was possible to free up at least 800 MW of electrical capacity. As Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported, this will affect the reduction of the duration of power outage schedules for people and industry, UNN reports.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, a meeting was held with the heads of regional military-civilian administrations regarding the implementation of the Government's decision to review the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities.

As a result of the review, it was possible to free up at least 800 MW of electrical capacity. This will affect the reduction of the duration of power outage schedules for people and industry. - the Prime Minister reported.

Svyrydenko reported that two categories were removed from the lists: consumers with a capacity of less than 100 kW, and facilities to which a number of other consumers were connected, who, to ensure fairness in the distribution of electrical energy, fall under general restrictions.

Consumers of related load, which is not critical, identified during the review of lists of critical important facilities, will be transferred to outage schedules according to the general procedure. We remind you that this review does not apply to key hospitals, life support facilities, and enterprises of the defense-industrial complex. - the Prime Minister emphasized.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy, together with the State Energy Supervision, was instructed to keep the implementation of the decision on the ground under control.

Earlier

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine instructed regional military administrations to review the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities within two days.