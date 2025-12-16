$42.250.05
Results of "Ramstein-32": Ukraine received record financial commitments for 2026 and new air defense systems
04:11 PM • 1758 views
Ukraine returned 45 citizens who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in the Russian Federation.
03:35 PM • 9012 views
Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced
01:38 PM • 11572 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
10:57 AM • 17270 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 20363 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 21565 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 26157 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murder
December 16, 08:00 AM • 22853 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 22998 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swift
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex website
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex website
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storage
December 15, 01:38 PM • 70353 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
Netherlands
Poland
United States
The Hague
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearance
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the US
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T
Heating

Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9042 views

Ukraine has freed up at least 800 MW of electricity capacity after reviewing the lists of critical infrastructure facilities. This will allow for a reduction in the duration of power outage schedules for the population and industry.

Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced

In Ukraine, it was possible to free up at least 800 MW of electrical capacity. As Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported, this will affect the reduction of the duration of power outage schedules for people and industry, UNN reports.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, a meeting was held with the heads of regional military-civilian administrations regarding the implementation of the Government's decision to review the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities.

As a result of the review, it was possible to free up at least 800 MW of electrical capacity. This will affect the reduction of the duration of power outage schedules for people and industry.

- the Prime Minister reported.

Svyrydenko reported that two categories were removed from the lists: consumers with a capacity of less than 100 kW, and facilities to which a number of other consumers were connected, who, to ensure fairness in the distribution of electrical energy, fall under general restrictions.

Consumers of related load, which is not critical, identified during the review of lists of critical important facilities, will be transferred to outage schedules according to the general procedure. We remind you that this review does not apply to key hospitals, life support facilities, and enterprises of the defense-industrial complex.

- the Prime Minister emphasized.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy, together with the State Energy Supervision, was instructed to keep the implementation of the decision on the ground under control.

Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions09.12.25, 20:20 • 48770 views

Earlier

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine instructed regional military administrations to review the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities within two days.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine