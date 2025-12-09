49.020.03
06:20 PM
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
03:34 PM • 15131 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 19296 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 18650 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 26093 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 46595 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 28477 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 30859 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 40887 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 34493 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 742 views

The Ukrainian government has made a number of decisions to improve the situation with electricity supply for people. Among them are the revision of lists of critical infrastructure facilities and permission for state-owned companies to import electricity.

Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions

Household consumers will get more hours with light - the government adopted a number of important decisions during the meeting. Among them are the revision of the lists of critical infrastructure facilities, the disconnection of decorative garlands and outdoor advertising, as well as permission to import electricity to state-owned companies and companies with a state share of 50% or more, reports UNN.

Constant Russian shelling damaged generation facilities, networks and transmission systems and caused a difficult situation in the energy system. The government adopted a number of decisions to improve the situation with providing light to people.

- said Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Four solutions for light:

1. Regional military administrations were instructed to review the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities within two days.

At the same time, the shutdowns will not affect hospitals, schools, life support facilities and enterprises of the defense-industrial complex. The power supply of these facilities remains uninterrupted. Consumers who are not critical for the functioning of the regions in today's energy supply conditions must be excluded from the lists. We are making this decision to support people. The released volumes of electrical energy are directed to household consumers.

- Svyrydenko said.

According to her, control over the implementation of these decisions is entrusted to the Ministry of Energy and the State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision of Ukraine.

2. OMA, local self-government bodies and relevant communal enterprises were instructed to reduce electricity consumption.

Additional lighting of buildings and streets, parks, decorative garlands, outdoor advertising in city centers are not a priority during a difficult energy situation. Streets and roads with increased accident rates should remain lit even in conditions of electricity saving. Their list should be determined by the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with the National Police. The movement of people and road safety must be observed.

- added the Prime Minister.

According to her, economy measures do not apply to electricity generated by consumers' own power generating units for their own needs.

3. The Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Development, the State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision and all OMAs were instructed to ensure the full functioning of distributed generation facilities - gas piston and gas turbine units, including cogeneration, diesel, gasoline and gas generators.

Problems that prevent the supply of electricity to the operators' network must be promptly eliminated. All available cogeneration units must be put into operation. The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision for this last week.

- added Svyrydenko.

4. The government allowed state-owned companies and companies with a state share of 50% or more to import electricity.

This will reduce the load on Ukraine's energy system and stabilize the load during peak hours. Imports will take place in agreement with Ukrenergo.

- Svyrydenko summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

