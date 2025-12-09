Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions

Household consumers will get more hours with light - the government adopted a number of important decisions during the meeting. Among them are the revision of the lists of critical infrastructure facilities, the disconnection of decorative garlands and outdoor advertising, as well as permission to import electricity to state-owned companies and companies with a state share of 50% or more, reports UNN.

Constant Russian shelling damaged generation facilities, networks and transmission systems and caused a difficult situation in the energy system. The government adopted a number of decisions to improve the situation with providing light to people. - said Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Four solutions for light:

1. Regional military administrations were instructed to review the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities within two days.

At the same time, the shutdowns will not affect hospitals, schools, life support facilities and enterprises of the defense-industrial complex. The power supply of these facilities remains uninterrupted. Consumers who are not critical for the functioning of the regions in today's energy supply conditions must be excluded from the lists. We are making this decision to support people. The released volumes of electrical energy are directed to household consumers. - Svyrydenko said.

According to her, control over the implementation of these decisions is entrusted to the Ministry of Energy and the State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision of Ukraine.

2. OMA, local self-government bodies and relevant communal enterprises were instructed to reduce electricity consumption.

Additional lighting of buildings and streets, parks, decorative garlands, outdoor advertising in city centers are not a priority during a difficult energy situation. Streets and roads with increased accident rates should remain lit even in conditions of electricity saving. Their list should be determined by the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with the National Police. The movement of people and road safety must be observed. - added the Prime Minister.

According to her, economy measures do not apply to electricity generated by consumers' own power generating units for their own needs.

3. The Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Development, the State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision and all OMAs were instructed to ensure the full functioning of distributed generation facilities - gas piston and gas turbine units, including cogeneration, diesel, gasoline and gas generators.

Problems that prevent the supply of electricity to the operators' network must be promptly eliminated. All available cogeneration units must be put into operation. The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision for this last week. - added Svyrydenko.

4. The government allowed state-owned companies and companies with a state share of 50% or more to import electricity.

This will reduce the load on Ukraine's energy system and stabilize the load during peak hours. Imports will take place in agreement with Ukrenergo. - Svyrydenko summarized.

