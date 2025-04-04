Tesla plans to launch a self-driving taxi service in Austin in the summer of 2025. The company has also announced the release of
the Optimus robot and large-scale production of cyber taxis by 2026.
Joe Biden has called for three reforms to restore trust in the judiciary and democracy. They include lifting the immunity of the
ex-president, limiting the powers of judges, and a binding code of conduct for the Supreme Court.
Reuters reports on a drop in financial contributions to Joe Biden's campaign fund. The president's headquarters denies this
information, claiming that fundraising is going on as planned.
Tesla shareholders overwhelmingly voted to renew CEO Elon Musk's record compensation package of $44. 9 billion.
Elon Musk expects Tesla to start selling its humanoid robot Optimus by the end of 2025. he also hopes that by the end of this
year, the robots are expected to start performing tasks in factories.
Tesla cuts prices on the Model Y, Model X, and Model S by $2000 to attract more buyers amid falling sales and increased
competition.
Two people were killed and 51 injured in a collision between a school bus and a cement truck near Austin, Texas.
A digital Marilyn Monroe created with the help of artificial intelligence made its debut at the South by Southwest tech conference
60 years after her death, expressing emotions and speaking in a familiar breathy voice.
In Austin, Texas, a car crashed into an emergency room, killing the driver and injuring five people, including two children.