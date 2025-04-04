Austin, Texas

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14738 views

06:32 PM • 26518 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63638 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212026 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121620 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390494 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309682 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213552 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244120 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255042 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130352 views

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212026 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390494 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253618 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2334 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13088 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44214 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71835 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56963 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Austin, Texas

Tesla will launch a robot taxi in the US: Musk reveals plans for the coming years

Tesla plans to launch a self-driving taxi service in Austin in the summer of 2025. The company has also announced the release of the Optimus robot and large-scale production of cyber taxis by 2026.

News of the World • January 30, 08:02 AM • 26370 views

Biden unveils plan to reform the Supreme Court and the immunity of the US president

Joe Biden has called for three reforms to restore trust in the judiciary and democracy. They include lifting the immunity of the ex-president, limiting the powers of judges, and a binding code of conduct for the Supreme Court.

News of the World • July 29, 03:16 PM • 24337 views

Biden's campaign fund receipts fall - Reuters

Reuters reports on a drop in financial contributions to Joe Biden's campaign fund. The president's headquarters denies this information, claiming that fundraising is going on as planned.

Politics • July 20, 01:52 AM • 104037 views

Musk wins back his $44.9 billion Tesla pay package in shareholder vote

Tesla shareholders overwhelmingly voted to renew CEO Elon Musk's record compensation package of $44. 9 billion.

News of the World • June 14, 08:13 AM • 17712 views

MEDIA: Musk hopes Tesla will start selling humanoid Optimus robots next year

Elon Musk expects Tesla to start selling its humanoid robot Optimus by the end of 2025. he also hopes that by the end of this year, the robots are expected to start performing tasks in factories.

News of the World • April 24, 04:58 PM • 21326 views

Tesla reduces prices for three models of its electric vehicles

Tesla cuts prices on the Model Y, Model X, and Model S by $2000 to attract more buyers amid falling sales and increased competition.

Economy • April 21, 02:01 AM • 33117 views

A school bus and a cement truck collide in Texas: two people are killed, fifty injured

Two people were killed and 51 injured in a collision between a school bus and a cement truck near Austin, Texas.

Society • March 23, 03:57 AM • 50264 views

Digital Marilyn Monroe makes her debut at a tech conference

A digital Marilyn Monroe created with the help of artificial intelligence made its debut at the South by Southwest tech conference 60 years after her death, expressing emotions and speaking in a familiar breathy voice.

Culture • March 10, 12:03 AM • 43695 views

A car crashes into an ambulance in Texas, killing the driver

In Austin, Texas, a car crashed into an emergency room, killing the driver and injuring five people, including two children.

News of the World • February 14, 03:45 AM • 30314 views