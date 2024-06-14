Musk wins back his $44.9 billion Tesla pay package in shareholder vote

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 31388 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134284 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139632 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230362 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168806 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162246 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147004 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215304 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112836 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202071 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 64556 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 36360 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 39677 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103494 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 93690 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230370 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215308 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202073 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228303 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215733 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 93690 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103494 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156734 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155583 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159433 views
Actual
Musk wins back his $44.9 billion Tesla pay package in shareholder vote

Musk wins back his $44.9 billion Tesla pay package in shareholder vote

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17544 views

Tesla shareholders overwhelmingly voted to renew CEO Elon Musk's record compensation package of $44.9 billion.

Tesla shareholders voted on Thursday to reinstate CEO Elon Musk's record $44.9 billion compensation package that was rejected by a Delaware judge earlier this year, expressing a strong vote of confidence in his leadership of the electric car maker, UNN reports citing AP.

Details

Earlier on Thursday, Tesla announced that shareholders had voted overwhelmingly in favor of Musk's remuneration package. This led to a 3% increase in the company's shares by the time the markets closed. After the announcement of the voting results, Musk began to tell shareholders about new developments in the company.

A vote in favor does not necessarily mean that Musk will receive compensation for all shares in the near future. The issue is likely to be "stuck" in the Delaware Court of Chancery and the Supreme Court for several months as Tesla tries to overturn the Delaware judge's decision.

This year, Musk expressed doubts about his future at Tesla, writing on the social network X that he wanted to get a 25% stake in the company so that he would not be involved in the development of artificial intelligence elsewhere. He said that a larger share is needed to control the use of AI.

Tesla is also struggling with falling sales and profits as demand for electric vehicles slows globally.

But at the company's annual meeting on Thursday in Austin, Texas, Musk assured shareholders that he would stay on, telling them he would not be able to sell a single share of his compensation package for five years.

"It's not really cash, and I can't run away, and I don't want to," he said.

The results of the vote on Musk's compensation package were not immediately announced, but the company said that shareholders voted in favor of Musk's compensation plan, which was originally approved by the board of directors and shareholders six years ago.

Tesla last estimated its compensation package at $44.9 billion in an April regulatory filing. It once amounted to as much as $56 billion, but it has decreased along with the decline in Tesla shares, which have fallen by about 25% this year.

Tesla said it would appeal the January court decision, but asked shareholders to re-approve the package at its annual meeting on Thursday.

In a separate vote, the board approved the relocation of the company's legal department to Texas to avoid litigation in Delaware, where Tesla is registered as a corporation.

"This is incredible," a triumphant Musk told the crowd gathered at Tesla's headquarters and large factory in Austin, Texas. - "I think we're not just opening a new chapter for Tesla, we're starting a new book.

Musk and Tesla did not win everything. Shareholders approved measures that reduced the term of office of board members from three years to one and reduced the required number of votes for shareholder proposals to a simple majority.

Legal experts say that the issue of Musk's remuneration package will continue to be resolved in Delaware, largely because Musk's lawyers have assured that they will not try to move the case to Texas.

But they disagree on whether the new ratification of the remuneration package will make it easier for Tesla to get it approved.

If the decision stands, Musk is likely to appeal to the Delaware Supreme Court, said John Lawrence, a Dallas-based lawyer at Baker Botts who defends corporations against shareholder lawsuits.

Musk believes that Tesla shareholders will still pay him a record $56 billion in compensation - FT13.06.24, 11:36 • 14305 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
supreme-court-of-the-united-statesSupreme Court of the United States
delawareDelaware
austin-texasAustin, Texas
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
texasTexas
elon-muskElon Musk
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising