Meta's founder's fortune reached $248 billion due to a 17% increase in the company's shares. Meta's market value has increased to $1.78 trillion due to investment interest in AI development.
Former U. S. President Joe Biden has resumed cooperation with Creative Artists Agency after leaving office. The agency previously represented his interests and has ties to the Obama family.
Meta is in talks to re-register outside of Delaware, possibly in Texas. The company is also planning to relocate its trust and security staff from California to Texas as part of a content moderation review.
A Delaware court has repeatedly rejected Elon Musk's компенс 56 billion compensation package from Tesla. A new shareholder vote failed to reverse the previous court decision to block payments.
Sarah McBride has become the first openly transgender congresswoman, winning the election in Delaware. The 34-year-old politician will represent her home state in the U.S. House of Representatives.
U. S. President Joe Biden called Democrats who won elections in various states. Among them are the new senator from Delaware, the governors of Delaware and North Carolina, and the mayor of Wilmington.
A federal jury in Delaware has found that early versions of Masimo smartwatches infringe two Apple patents. The infringement concerns the W1 and Freedom models and smartwatch design technologies.
US President Joe Biden ends his self-isolation in Delaware and returns to the White House on Tuesday. He tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but no public events are scheduled for Tuesday.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer asked Joe Biden not to run for president in 2024.
Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 after an event in Las Vegas. The US President has been vaccinated, has mild symptoms, and is self-isolating at home in Delaware, continuing to perform his duties.
Elon Musk's lawyers argue that a vote by Tesla shareholders who approved his компенс 56 billion compensation package should delay court hearings on awarding billions to lawyers who challenged the package.
Tesla shareholders overwhelmingly voted to renew CEO Elon Musk's record compensation package of $44. 9 billion.
Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, has been found guilty by a jury on all three counts in a federal gun charges in a federal trial.
In 2023, U. S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill earned $620,000, paid $146,600 in federal income tax and $34,400 in state taxes, and donated $20,000 to 17 charities, including $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation.
The Justice Department said that although Biden inadvertently kept classified documents in his home, he would not face criminal charges.
A car collides with a parked SUV in President Joe Biden's motorcade outside his campaign office in Wilmington; the president and first lady are safe.