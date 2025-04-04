$41.340.03
Zuckerberg got rich by $40 billion: what's happening with Meta shares

Meta's founder's fortune reached $248 billion due to a 17% increase in the company's shares. Meta's market value has increased to $1.78 trillion due to investment interest in AI development.

News of the World • February 6, 09:41 AM • 28482 views

Biden signs contract with Hollywood agency: what it means

Former U. S. President Joe Biden has resumed cooperation with Creative Artists Agency after leaving office. The agency previously represented his interests and has ties to the Obama family.

News of the World • February 4, 01:01 PM • 108991 views

After Musk: Facebook's parent company negotiates reincorporation outside Delaware - FT

Meta is in talks to re-register outside of Delaware, possibly in Texas. The company is also planning to relocate its trust and security staff from California to Texas as part of a content moderation review.

Economy • February 1, 12:10 PM • 53088 views

The US court in a friend has blocked Musk's five-year salary package at Tesla

A Delaware court has repeatedly rejected Elon Musk's компенс 56 billion compensation package from Tesla. A new shareholder vote failed to reverse the previous court decision to block payments.

News of the World • December 3, 12:26 AM • 18515 views

Sarah McBride becomes the first transgender congresswoman in the United States

Sarah McBride has become the first openly transgender congresswoman, winning the election in Delaware. The 34-year-old politician will represent her home state in the U.S. House of Representatives.

News of the World • November 6, 07:48 AM • 23102 views

Biden congratulates Democrats on victory - AP

U. S. President Joe Biden called Democrats who won elections in various states. Among them are the new senator from Delaware, the governors of Delaware and North Carolina, and the mayor of Wilmington.

News of the World • November 6, 03:12 AM • 108980 views

Apple wins patent suit against Masimo over smart dongles

A federal jury in Delaware has found that early versions of Masimo smartwatches infringe two Apple patents. The infringement concerns the W1 and Freedom models and smartwatch design technologies.

News of the World • October 26, 01:56 AM • 62327 views

Biden returns to the White House on Tuesday after self-isolation due to COVID-19

US President Joe Biden ends his self-isolation in Delaware and returns to the White House on Tuesday. He tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but no public events are scheduled for Tuesday.

Politics • July 23, 03:46 AM • 102613 views

US Senate Democratic Leader Calls on Biden to Abandon 2024 Elections

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer asked Joe Biden not to run for president in 2024.

Politics • July 18, 02:49 AM • 113265 views

U.S. President Joe Biden falls ill with COVID-19

Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 after an event in Las Vegas. The US President has been vaccinated, has mild symptoms, and is self-isolating at home in Delaware, continuing to perform his duties.

Politics • July 17, 10:34 PM • 103496 views

Tesla plans to postpone July hearings on Elon Musk's salary – Bloomberg

Elon Musk's lawyers argue that a vote by Tesla shareholders who approved his компенс 56 billion compensation package should delay court hearings on awarding billions to lawyers who challenged the package.

Economy • June 23, 09:21 PM • 28709 views

Musk wins back his $44.9 billion Tesla pay package in shareholder vote

Tesla shareholders overwhelmingly voted to renew CEO Elon Musk's record compensation package of $44. 9 billion.

News of the World • June 14, 08:13 AM • 17712 views

Biden's son found guilty in weapons possession case

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, has been found guilty by a jury on all three counts in a federal gun charges in a federal trial.

News of the World • June 11, 05:01 PM • 21122 views

Biden and his wife earned $620 thousand last year

In 2023, U. S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill earned $620,000, paid $146,600 in federal income tax and $34,400 in state taxes, and donated $20,000 to 17 charities, including $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation.

Economy • April 16, 02:35 AM • 27528 views

Biden will not be charged in case of classified documents

The Justice Department said that although Biden inadvertently kept classified documents in his home, he would not face criminal charges.

News of the World • February 9, 12:39 AM • 128975 views

A car crashes into President Joe Biden's motorcade

A car collides with a parked SUV in President Joe Biden's motorcade outside his campaign office in Wilmington; the president and first lady are safe.

Politics • December 18, 03:30 AM • 102668 views