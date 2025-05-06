OpenAI changes course: non-profit division will retain control over business

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies
Exclusive
10:24 AM • 7598 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 24770 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 26693 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 34401 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 66801 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 40488 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 37685 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 56781 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 128469 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 201190 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
2.6m/s
53%
750 mm
Popular news

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

May 6, 02:03 AM • 38158 views

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 43115 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 40482 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 21790 views

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

08:09 AM • 24523 views
Publications

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

09:43 AM • 24770 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

05:57 AM • 66801 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 102035 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 201190 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 194673 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 11116 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 22244 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 40915 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 20939 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 85241 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Telegram

The New York Times

The Washington Post

Brent Crude

OpenAI changes course: non-profit division will retain control over business

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3286 views

OpenAI has decided that the non-profit division will continue to control the commercial business. This decision was made after discussions with public leaders and attorneys general's offices.

OpenAI changes course: non-profit division will retain control over business

A few months after publicly announcing its intention to reorganize its corporate structure, OpenAI has changed course and decided that its non-profit division will continue to control its commercial business, Entrepreneur reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to a report in OpenAI's blog, published on Monday, the company's board of directors decided that OpenAI will continue to rely on the supervision and control of its non-profit division in the future.

"OpenAI was founded as a non-profit organization, and today it is supervised and controlled by this non-profit organization," OpenAI Chairman Bret Taylor wrote in a blog post. - In the future, it will continue to be supervised and controlled by this non-profit organization."

The company's commercial LLC, which has existed as a non-profit organization since 2019 and will continue to do so, will become a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). A PBC is a commercial company that must consider the public good in addition to profits in its decisions. OpenAI's non-profit division will control and become the largest shareholder of the PBC.

"Our mission remains unchanged," Taylor noted. OpenAI's mission is "to ensure that artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity."

In December, OpenAI publicly stated in a blog post that it was thinking about making its commercial section a PBC, but one that would fully control OpenAI's operations and business. The non-profit side would not control the commercial side, but would instead be responsible for charitable initiatives.

Taylor wrote on Monday that OpenAI decided to change course and allow the non-profit to retain control over the commercial business after talking to community leaders and with the offices of the Delaware Attorney General and the California Attorney General.

More than 30 community leaders, former OpenAI employees and Nobel laureates sent letters to the attorneys general's offices last month asking them to stop OpenAI's attempts to break away from non-profit management.

Supplement

Recently, OpenAI has been embroiled in a lawsuit with Elon Musk, who helped found the company and left in early 2018 after a failed takeover attempt. Since then, Musk has filed lawsuits against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, accusing them of violating OpenAI's founding agreement and working to maximize profits for Microsoft rather than humanity as a whole. Microsoft has invested approximately $14 billion in OpenAI.

Elon Musk sues OpenAI and its creator Sam Altman02.03.24, 23:12 • 29493 views

Musk even made an offer to buy OpenAI for $97.4 billion in February, which Altman quickly rejected on social network X. At the time of publication of the original article, Musk had not yet commented on it.

Musk offers to buy OpenAI for a record $97.4 billion: what's going on11.02.25, 05:25 • 31999 views

OpenAI started as a non-profit organization in 2015 and transitioned to a "limited profit" company in 2019, which meant that the company's profits were limited to a certain amount and the excess profits were transferred to the non-profit parent organization. The commercial division raised $1 billion from Microsoft in 2019, along with an initial round of fundraising of $100 million.

In November 2022, OpenAI launched its AI chat ChatGPT, which as of March was used by 500 million users worldwide every week, compared to 400 million in February.

OpenAI closed a $40 billion funding round in March, making it the largest private technology deal ever, valuing the company at $300 billion.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Sam Altman
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Delaware
California
Elon Musk
Microsoft
Brent
$61.90
Bitcoin
$94,214.30
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$34.39
Золото
$3,391.05
Ethereum
$1,797.72