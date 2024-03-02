Elon Musk sues OpenAI and its creator Sam Altman

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11400 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 31684 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30838 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 184856 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171025 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170151 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217331 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248377 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154166 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371431 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151638 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 51302 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 69216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30610 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22553 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 31684 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 184856 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151963 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 171025 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 161827 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 3850 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16787 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17665 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22789 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30845 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Elon Musk sues OpenAI and its creator Sam Altman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29492 views

Elon Musk has sued OpenAI and its founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman for breach of contract and unfair business practices, claiming that OpenAI has become a de facto subsidiary of Microsoft and has strayed from its original open source goals.

Elon Musk sues OpenAI and its creator Sam Altman

American inventor Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, as well as against the company's founder and CEO Sam Altman and its president Greg Brockman. This was reported by AR, according to UNN.

Details

It is known that OpenAI is the developer of the ChatGPT project.

According to Musk, OpenAI has been turned into a de facto closed-source subsidiary of Microsoft. OpenAI's new board is improving artificial intelligence (AGI) to "maximize profits for Microsoft, not for the benefit of humanity," Musk's lawsuit says.

The internal details of GPT-4 are known only to OpenAI and, according to available information, Microsoft. So, GPT-4 is the opposite of "open AI

Musk's lawsuit states. In his opinion, GPT-4 is closed for commercial reasons by Microsoft.

Musk cites OpenAI for breach of contract and unfair business practices and asks the company to return to open source. In his opinion, the company has "distorted" the goals and objectives that were set when it was founded. The lawsuit was filed on February 29 in a San Francisco court.

AddendumAddendum

Musk also requested an injunction to prevent OpenAI, Brockman, Altman, and Microsoft from profiting from the company's AGI technology.

Microsoft, which is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, obtained an exclusive license to OpenAI's GPT-3 language model in 2020. OpenAI released GPT-4 in March 2023, and Musk believes that it meets the AGI criteria. However, Microsoft continues to defend the rights to GPT-4, which it believes has not reached the AGI level.

OpenAI launches a tool that instantly creates video from text16.02.24, 05:29 • 69327 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Technologies
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Elon Musk
Microsoft
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11