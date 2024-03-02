Elon Musk sues OpenAI and its creator Sam Altman

American inventor Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, as well as against the company's founder and CEO Sam Altman and its president Greg Brockman. This was reported by AR, according to UNN.

It is known that OpenAI is the developer of the ChatGPT project.

According to Musk, OpenAI has been turned into a de facto closed-source subsidiary of Microsoft. OpenAI's new board is improving artificial intelligence (AGI) to "maximize profits for Microsoft, not for the benefit of humanity," Musk's lawsuit says.

The internal details of GPT-4 are known only to OpenAI and, according to available information, Microsoft. So, GPT-4 is the opposite of "open AI Musk's lawsuit states. In his opinion, GPT-4 is closed for commercial reasons by Microsoft.

Musk cites OpenAI for breach of contract and unfair business practices and asks the company to return to open source. In his opinion, the company has "distorted" the goals and objectives that were set when it was founded. The lawsuit was filed on February 29 in a San Francisco court.

Musk also requested an injunction to prevent OpenAI, Brockman, Altman, and Microsoft from profiting from the company's AGI technology.

Microsoft, which is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, obtained an exclusive license to OpenAI's GPT-3 language model in 2020. OpenAI released GPT-4 in March 2023, and Musk believes that it meets the AGI criteria. However, Microsoft continues to defend the rights to GPT-4, which it believes has not reached the AGI level.

