Blake Lively's best and worst looks: from Versace to Michael Kors

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13696 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12045 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17634 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27166 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58671 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55952 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33094 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59396 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106313 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164656 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13631 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46486 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 58590 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55905 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164628 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19829 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20211 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21925 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23902 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26555 views
Blake Lively's best and worst looks: from Versace to Michael Kors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 53635 views

Business Insider talks about Blake Lively's best and worst outfits. From a red ball gown at the Met Gala to a blue suit for a film screening.

Blake Lively's best and worst looks: from Versace to Michael Kors

Hollywood actress Blake Lively has long embodied an image that is the subject of countless headlines. But as a well-known photo model, Lively has been making fashion statements since the very beginning of her career. Many of her outfits have become not only stunning, but even iconic. Others - could be better.

Вusiness Іnsider tells about the best and worst images of Blake Lively Вusiness Іnsider, reports UNN.

Details

Red ball gown Blake Lively at the Met Gala in 2018. This image in the material is chosen as the best of all time.

Atelier Versace developed her fancy ensemble for the event "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and Catholic Imagination".

It had a golden corset bodice, decorated with crystals, a long pleated train and metallic appliqués in the form of intricate patterns all over the lush skirt. It took the fashion house more than 600 hours to create it.

Lively completed the iconic look for the Met Gala with a spiky headdress, Christian Louboutin shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

One of the worst is Blake Lively's outfit for the premiere of the movie "Deadpool and Wolverine."

Lively walked the red carpet in her own version of Deadpool's famous costume in July 2024.

It was a long-sleeved, gloved, figure-hugging suit with an off-the-shoulder neckline and black lace trim throughout the shiny fabric. Developed by Atelier Versace. The actress wore this outfit with velvet pumps and bright jewelry.

The bottom of the outfit had too much fabric that tightened her ankles. In addition, the overall look was also more like a costume than a fashionable look.

"White Lotus" Star Patrick Schwarzenegger Shows How to Make a Protein Shake "Saxon Style"11.04.25, 17:12 • 29827 views

Among other images at various times in the career of the 37-year-old Hollywood star:

Lively stunned in a sparkly blue dress at the Tiffany & Co. 2024 event.

In May 2024, Lively proved that there is no better color for a Tiffany & Co event than blue.

That month, she visited one of the brand's New York stores in a beaded 1960s dress. The bright blue color complemented Lively's light hair, and the zig-zag pattern emphasized the old-school glamor.

Blue suit for the screening of the movie "A Simple Favor" - it is believed that it was not very successful.

During the "A Simple Favor" press tour in September 2018, she wore exclusively suits, which was both a smart business decision and the best example of methodical dressing. Everyone was talking about her fashion.

Britney Spears is dancing again to Justin Timberlake's song – fans are surprised10.03.25, 12:01 • 159548 views

Unfortunately, the specific outfit she chose for the Paris premiere of the film was not her best choice - mainly because the look was poorly tailored.

Her blue sequined jacket with a black pattern seemed too big. It had sharp shoulder pads that created a square silhouette and long sleeves that covered most of her arms.

- the material says.

A colorful dress that Lively "borrowed" from Britney Spears, but looked no less beautiful on her.

Lively wore a Versace dress to the American premiere of the film "It Ends With Us" in August 2024. The dress, which Spears first showed off at Milan Fashion Week in 2002, had a single strap that reached Lively's collarbone. The dress was also decorated from top to bottom with multi-colored sequins in bright shades of pink, purple, blue, green and yellow.

The look is fun and timeless, and Lively's choice seems to have added a fashionable story to it.

A big problem with the ball gown that Lively wore to the Copenhagen premiere of "It Ends With Us."

Taylor Swift has filed a scandalous lawsuit against Kanye West for defamation11.04.25, 18:50 • 34261 view

In August 2024, she walked the red carpet in a ball gown from Atelier Versace. Some elements of the dress were beautiful. The lush skirt was decorated with both an elegant blue pattern and gold details. But there were also questions about this outfit.

While it could have worked paired with a solid bodice, instead it sat under a corset with sheer panels at the waist and a beaded chest.

- writes Вusiness Іnsider.

Lively also proved that flowers and strapless dresses never go out of style at the British film premiere.

In August 2024, Lively walked the white carpet for "It All Ends With Us" in a fashionable Tamara Ralph dress.

The strapless composition hugged her body, was covered in silver sequins and was decorated with a floral print of beads that spread over her chest.

Another solid outfit, in which she appeared at the 2023 fashion show, looked outdated and needed some changes. This is about the Michael Kors 2023 show

Lively came in a tan suit from the designer. It was on thin straps, with a deep neckline, strewn with brown sequins, and flared trousers.

The last part of the outfit was too long on Lively, and each trouser leg gathered around her legs on the floor. The neutral color of the outfit also matched too closely with Lively's skin and hair color.

- critics note.

Blake Lively apologizes to Taylor Swift for involving her in legal trouble08.04.25, 16:10 • 140216 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

UNN Lite
Taylor Swift
