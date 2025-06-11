$41.490.09
47.500.13
ukenru
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
07:03 AM • 1036 views

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
07:00 AM • 2904 views

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 10711 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM • 23056 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 53369 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 46032 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 52060 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM • 61981 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
June 10, 01:21 PM • 50188 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

June 10, 01:16 PM • 45920 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
67%
750mm
Popular news

The aftermath of the night attack is being cleared in Kyiv: the fire in Obolon has not yet been extinguished

June 10, 09:27 PM • 17122 views

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims and wounded has increased, children among the victims

June 10, 11:13 PM • 12175 views

In Irpen, a restaurant administrator was punished for Russian music

June 10, 11:45 PM • 14155 views

Greta Thunberg accused Israel of kidnapping her in international waters and responded to Trump's criticism

June 11, 12:43 AM • 10453 views

In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner

01:47 AM • 15882 views
Publications

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 10711 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 53536 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 262696 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 240965 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 250752 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

United States

Kyiv

California

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM • 16815 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 28155 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 56065 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 39685 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 75651 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream 2

Tesla Model Y

Kalibr (missile family)

S-400 missile system

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

Ukrainians did not see positive changes after the ban on marketing agreements between pharmacies and drug manufacturers. Prices for most drugs have not decreased, and some have even increased.

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Ukrainians have not felt a positive effect from the ban on marketing agreements between pharmacies and drug manufacturers, reports UNN. 

We asked Ukrainians on the street "Have drug prices decreased in the last 3 months?", because that was the main goal of the marketing ban. However, the prevailing answer is "No." 

Moreover, Ukrainians said that they even observe an increase in drug prices. So, to the question "Have drug prices changed?", they answered: "For the worse" or "They have even become more expensive."

Recall

UNN has already written that a ban on marketing agreements between pharmacy chains and drug manufacturers has been in effect in Ukraine for three months. But despite громкие statements about price reductions thanks to the ban, drugs have not become cheaper. Instead, increased profits of pharmaceutical factories. 

The Ministry of Health also agrees with Ukrainians regarding the lack of results from the ban. After all, in practice, only the cost of drugs that were included in the "Ministry of Health lists" decreased - these are several dozen items from different domestic manufacturers. All other drugs have become more expensive, especially those of foreign production.

People's deputies also say that the ban on marketing agreements has not benefited consumers. According to them, manufacturers simply stopped paying pharmacies for marketing, and the promised discount on drugs of 40–60% did not happen. 

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)16.05.25, 16:06 • 121329 views

Add

Due to the dissatisfaction of the market and society, a discussion was held under the leadership of Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Vereshchuk regarding the return of marketing, but with a maximum restriction. As market participants emphasized, this will preserve transparency, but at the same time will not destroy the pharmacy infrastructure.

Despite criticism, there are supporters of the "marketing ban" approach. One of the most ardent of them is People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh — Chairman of the Subcommittee on Pharmacy. He continues to insist that marketing agreements are the main reason for high drug prices.

At the same time, his arguments almost verbatim repeat the theses of the pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa", which started promoting the idea of banning marketing.

Whether this is a coincidence or exclusively a political conviction of the deputy can only be checked by law enforcement officers. However, in the public sphere, it looks like "coordinated cooperation" and lobbying for the interests of a specific pharmaceutical plant. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyHealth
Ukraine
Iryna Vereshchuk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9