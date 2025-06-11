Ukrainians have not felt a positive effect from the ban on marketing agreements between pharmacies and drug manufacturers, reports UNN.

We asked Ukrainians on the street "Have drug prices decreased in the last 3 months?", because that was the main goal of the marketing ban. However, the prevailing answer is "No."

Moreover, Ukrainians said that they even observe an increase in drug prices. So, to the question "Have drug prices changed?", they answered: "For the worse" or "They have even become more expensive."

UNN has already written that a ban on marketing agreements between pharmacy chains and drug manufacturers has been in effect in Ukraine for three months. But despite громкие statements about price reductions thanks to the ban, drugs have not become cheaper. Instead, increased profits of pharmaceutical factories.

The Ministry of Health also agrees with Ukrainians regarding the lack of results from the ban. After all, in practice, only the cost of drugs that were included in the "Ministry of Health lists" decreased - these are several dozen items from different domestic manufacturers. All other drugs have become more expensive, especially those of foreign production.

People's deputies also say that the ban on marketing agreements has not benefited consumers. According to them, manufacturers simply stopped paying pharmacies for marketing, and the promised discount on drugs of 40–60% did not happen.

Due to the dissatisfaction of the market and society, a discussion was held under the leadership of Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Vereshchuk regarding the return of marketing, but with a maximum restriction. As market participants emphasized, this will preserve transparency, but at the same time will not destroy the pharmacy infrastructure.

Despite criticism, there are supporters of the "marketing ban" approach. One of the most ardent of them is People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh — Chairman of the Subcommittee on Pharmacy. He continues to insist that marketing agreements are the main reason for high drug prices.

At the same time, his arguments almost verbatim repeat the theses of the pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa", which started promoting the idea of banning marketing.

Whether this is a coincidence or exclusively a political conviction of the deputy can only be checked by law enforcement officers. However, in the public sphere, it looks like "coordinated cooperation" and lobbying for the interests of a specific pharmaceutical plant.