Oxford English Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means

ukenru
09:32 AM • 5172 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 9868 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 17821 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 14024 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 23936 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 35478 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 48358 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41294 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 42492 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 39238 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in Vovchansk
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJ
NATO considers preemptive strike on Russia - Financial Times
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General Staff
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 17831 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 105401 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
António Costa
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Paris
Belgium
Oxford English Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Heating
Heating
Fox News
Fox News

Oxford English Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2252 views

The Oxford English Dictionary has chosen "rage bait" as its word of 2025. This definition refers to online content created to provoke anger and increase traffic.

Oxford English Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means

The Oxford English Dictionary has named "rage bait" as its word of 2025, compilers announced, writes UNN.

Details

"The wait is over - the official Oxford Dictionary word of 2025 is 'rage bait'," the statement reads.

As stated, language experts selected three contenders - "rage bait", "aura farming", and "biohack" - "that reflect our conversations and concerns over the past year." After three days of voting, in which more than 30,000 people participated, experts chose "rage bait", taking into account votes, public comment sentiment, and analysis of our lexical data.

"Rage bait" is defined as "online content deliberately designed to provoke anger or outrage by being frustrating, provocative, or offensive, usually posted with the aim of increasing traffic or engagement with a particular webpage or social media content," the dictionary compilers state.

"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

