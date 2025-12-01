Oxford English Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means

The Oxford English Dictionary has named "rage bait" as its word of 2025, compilers announced, writes UNN.

Details

"The wait is over - the official Oxford Dictionary word of 2025 is 'rage bait'," the statement reads.

As stated, language experts selected three contenders - "rage bait", "aura farming", and "biohack" - "that reflect our conversations and concerns over the past year." After three days of voting, in which more than 30,000 people participated, experts chose "rage bait", taking into account votes, public comment sentiment, and analysis of our lexical data.

"Rage bait" is defined as "online content deliberately designed to provoke anger or outrage by being frustrating, provocative, or offensive, usually posted with the aim of increasing traffic or engagement with a particular webpage or social media content," the dictionary compilers state.

"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it