A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 1512 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 18603 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 33950 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 32805 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 43788 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 52383 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 27123 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 29954 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 26250 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

The popular drug "Lymphomyosot" from Heel is again available in Ukrainian pharmacies after the resumption of supplies. The shortage was caused by the destruction of the importer's warehouse, but the company "Kaskad Medical Regions" has resumed operations.

A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies

One of the most popular medicines for supporting the lymphatic system, "Lymphomyosot" from the German brand Heel, is returning to the shelves of Ukrainian pharmacies. Oleksandr Lyumakh, Deputy Director of Cascade Medical Regions LLC, the importing company, told UNN about the resumption of supplies in an exclusive comment.

As UNN reported, in September, "Lymphomyosot" disappeared from Ukrainian pharmacies. This happened due to the destruction of the warehouse, which was reported on social media by the "Heel" community. The post stated that the importer's warehouse was destroyed and all stocks of medicines were lost. The importing company then assured that it was making every effort to restore supplies.

We have resumed supplies of "Lymphomyosot" and have already sent the first batches to pharmacy chains. Despite the difficult circumstances, the war and constant shelling, we continue to provide the market with high-quality Heel preparations and will make every effort to ensure that such interruptions do not occur again.

- Lyumakh noted.

According to him, the return of the drug became possible thanks to the prompt opening of a new warehouse, the restructuring of logistics, and interaction with international partners.

Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone09.09.25, 10:10 • 117222 views

DISCLAIMER

The material is for informational purposes only and is not an advertisement or medical recommendation. For the prescription and proper use of medicines, consult a doctor.

Lilia Podolyak

