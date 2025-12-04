A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies

One of the most popular medicines for supporting the lymphatic system, "Lymphomyosot" from the German brand Heel, is returning to the shelves of Ukrainian pharmacies. Oleksandr Lyumakh, Deputy Director of Cascade Medical Regions LLC, the importing company, told UNN about the resumption of supplies in an exclusive comment.

As UNN reported, in September, "Lymphomyosot" disappeared from Ukrainian pharmacies. This happened due to the destruction of the warehouse, which was reported on social media by the "Heel" community. The post stated that the importer's warehouse was destroyed and all stocks of medicines were lost. The importing company then assured that it was making every effort to restore supplies.

We have resumed supplies of "Lymphomyosot" and have already sent the first batches to pharmacy chains. Despite the difficult circumstances, the war and constant shelling, we continue to provide the market with high-quality Heel preparations and will make every effort to ensure that such interruptions do not occur again. - Lyumakh noted.

According to him, the return of the drug became possible thanks to the prompt opening of a new warehouse, the restructuring of logistics, and interaction with international partners.

DISCLAIMER

The material is for informational purposes only and is not an advertisement or medical recommendation. For the prescription and proper use of medicines, consult a doctor.