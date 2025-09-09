$41.250.03
Exclusive
07:55 AM
In Russia, two more gas pipelines were disabled due to explosionsPhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16984 views

The company lost millions of hryvnias, but promises to return the drugs to pharmacies in the autumn.

Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone

After a direct hit by a Russian "Shahed" drone on the warehouse of LLC "Kaskad Medical Regions", the official importer of "Heel" company products, Ukrainians were left without access to popular brand medicines. Panic began to spread on social networks, and some even wrote that the company allegedly left the Ukrainian market, as it became almost impossible to find such drugs as "Lymphomyosot". UNN spoke with Oleksandr Lyumakh, Deputy Director of LLC "Kaskad Medical Regions", to find out what losses the company incurred, at what stage the infrastructure restoration is, and when Ukrainians will be able to purchase the necessary medicines again.

– Have you calculated the total losses of the company after the warehouse attack? What are they? 

– The Russian "Shahed" hit our warehouse, "right on target". I don't know if it's appropriate to use the phrase "fortunately" in this situation, but still, fortunately, none of our employees were injured. But the warehouse was completely destroyed. We lost all available stocks of drugs, which are hundreds of thousands of packages that were supposed to provide Ukrainian patients for many months. Equipment and infrastructure were also destroyed. It is clear that in financial terms, we are talking about millions of hryvnias.

– Why, despite the large losses and war risks, did you decide to continue working in Ukraine? Is there no fear that the Russians will destroy the new warehouse as well? 

– "Heel" has been in Ukraine for over 30 years. Ukraine is our home, we work in the Ukrainian market and consider it our duty to be with the country in the most difficult time. Yes, the risks are huge. But at the same time, we see tremendous support from patients, doctors, and partners. For us, it's not just business – it's a responsibility to Ukrainians. We are convinced: no matter how the enemy tries to destroy our work, he will not be able to break our determination.

– At what stage is the reconstruction of the warehouse and the restoration of logistics infrastructure now? 

– We have almost completed a full recovery. Today, we are finalizing the licensing process for a new pharmacy warehouse, and at the same time, we are working out logistics chains. This is a complex and multi-level process, but it is moving at the fastest possible pace, because we understand how critical the situation is when the "Heel" brand is mostly absent from pharmacies. Our priority is to return medicines to Ukrainians as soon as possible. 

– When can Ukrainian patients expect a full restoration of the supply of drugs that have disappeared from pharmacies? Among the most popular is "Lymphomyosot", which has no analogues.

– We are already preparing the first deliveries. We expect that in the autumn, "Lymphomyosot" and other medicines from the "Heel" brand will again be fully available in pharmacies. We understand the special value of this drug, as it has no analogues and is produced exclusively in Germany. That is why we are making every effort to minimize the interruption in supply and return it to Ukraine as soon as possible. 

DISCLAIMER:

The material is for informational purposes only and is not an advertisement or medical recommendation. For the prescription and proper use of medicines, consult a doctor. 

Lilia Podolyak

