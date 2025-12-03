$42.330.01
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1418 views

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth named Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy as his dream dinner guests. He also shared his thoughts on a possible menu, including steaks and french fries.

"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said that his dream dinner guests would be US President Donald Trump, Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as he stated in an interview on The Katie Miller Podcast, writes UNN.

Details

"At this moment, I think it would be President Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Zelenskyy. We'll see what happens," Hegseth said in response to a question about who would sit at the table and what they would eat if he could host a dinner with three living people.

"Oh, what are we eating? I'm not going to comment. Whatever. Steaks, you know, whatever the president wants. We'll see what happens. It would be a dinner for peace," Hegseth indicated.

To the interviewer's comment about steak and fries, Hegseth said: "Done. And Russian dressing. Yes. Or Thousand Island dressing on the salad. Yes. Love it," he noted.

"These are the colors of America": US Vice President comments on Hegseth's "Russian tie" at meeting with Zelenskyy19.10.25, 04:44 • 9956 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Pete Hegseth
The Pentagon
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine