"These are the colors of America": US Vice President comments on Hegseth's "Russian tie" at meeting with Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

US Vice President J.D. Vance supported Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth after a dispute over the color of his tie. Some called the tie Hegseth wore to the meeting of the US and Ukrainian presidents "Russian."

"These are the colors of America": US Vice President comments on Hegseth's "Russian tie" at meeting with Zelenskyy

US Vice President J.D. Vance spoke out in support of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth after a dispute over the color of his tie. The tie, which Hegseth wore to a meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents, was called "Russian" by some. This is reported by UNN with reference to J.D. Vance's post on the social network X.

Details

Vance reacted to a post by former US Army officer and current blogger Jake Bro, who was one of the first to draw attention to the color of the Secretary of Defense's tie.

"Pete Hegseth showed up at the White House meeting with President Zelensky today wearing a tie with the Russian tricolor. These people love Putin and Russia," the blogger wrote.

"Or maybe he was dressed in the colors of America," Vance replied on the social network X.

Recall

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth appeared at the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump wearing a tie in the colors of the Russian flag. At the same time, the handkerchief in his pocket was designed in the colors of the American flag.

Vita Zelenetska

