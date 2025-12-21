$42.340.00
Donald Trump's photos disappeared from the latest release of Epstein's files

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

At least 16 documents, including photos of Donald Trump, have disappeared from the files of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, released by the US Department of Justice. Democrats reported the removal of a document with two photos of Trump, which journalists confirmed.

Donald Trump's photos disappeared from the latest release of Epstein's files

At least 16 documents were found missing from the files of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which were released by the US Department of Justice. Among them are materials with photographs of Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to News Sky.

Details

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee reported the removal of one document that contained two photographs of Donald Trump. In one picture, he was shown in the company of women in swimsuits, in the other, together with his wife Melania, Jeffrey Epstein, and Epstein's wife, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Following the Democrats' statements, Sky News journalists re-checked the published files and confirmed that the mentioned document is no longer available, although it was accessible on the day of the first publication on Friday. It is also reported that all other removed images are photographs of naked women in the home of the pedophile Epstein.

Thousands of documents related to the pedophile financier were released by the US Department of Justice on Friday, hours before a statutory deadline after the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Many pages were partially or fully redacted, which, according to the Department of Justice, is intended to protect the more than 1,200 victims and their families named in them.

Trump signed the law on the disclosure of "Epstein files"

Some victims of the Epstein case, legal experts, and members of the public questioned whether this was the only reason for the information's removal, with Democrats from the "Oversight" party stating: "This is a White House cover-up."

In contrast, Donald Trump has not commented on the disclosure of the files and has not been accused of wrongdoing in the Epstein case.

Recall

The US Department of Justice published thousands of new documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case, but CBS News found that at least 550 pages were completely redacted. These documents contain photographs of famous people, images from his homes, and investigation protocols detailing the accusations against the late sex offender.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
United States Department of Justice
Donald Trump