Trump signed the law on the disclosure of "Epstein files"

Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your car
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 11990 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM • 11289 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
04:11 AM • 14519 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM • 31120 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 46057 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
November 19, 04:01 PM • 38350 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 51504 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 25090 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 18099 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
Popular news
Budanov named the time when a peace agreement with Russia could become possible
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a mobile group shooting down an enemy Kalibr missile with a MANPADS in Khmelnytskyi region
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 million
In Ternopil, "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed and are continuously operating after the Russian attack
Not "all is lost," but "we will get through this period": Budanov on the current winter for Ukraine
Publications
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your car
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12021 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 51521 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructions
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make
UNN Lite
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 million
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
Trump signed the law on the disclosure of "Epstein files"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1368 views

US President Donald Trump signed a law ordering the disclosure of all documents related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. This law obliges the US Department of Justice to disclose all unclassified records and investigation materials related to Epstein.

Trump signed the law on the disclosure of "Epstein files"

US President Donald Trump announced that he had signed a law ordering the disclosure of all documents related to the late convicted sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein, UNN writes.

I just signed the Epstein files disclosure act

- Trump announced on his Truth Social social network on November 20.

The law requires the Department of Justice to release all information from its investigation into the Epstein case "in a searchable and downloadable format" within 30 days.

Addition

The Epstein Files Transparency Act aims to compel the US Department of Justice to release all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigation materials related to Epstein.

The approval of the vote in Congress and Trump's signing of the law was a change from his recent position after the gradual disclosure of documents related to the disgraced financier by House Democrats, some of which mention Trump, who has always denied any connection to Epstein's sexual abuse and human trafficking, and resistance from members of his own Republican Party.

Amid his support, the bill passed overwhelmingly in both chambers of Congress - the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Epstein was found dead in his New York prison cell in 2019. The coroner later ruled it a suicide. He was held on charges of sex trafficking, having previously been convicted in 2008 of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Julia Shramko

