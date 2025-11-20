Trump signed the law on the disclosure of "Epstein files"

US President Donald Trump announced that he had signed a law ordering the disclosure of all documents related to the late convicted sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein, UNN writes.

I just signed the Epstein files disclosure act - Trump announced on his Truth Social social network on November 20.

The law requires the Department of Justice to release all information from its investigation into the Epstein case "in a searchable and downloadable format" within 30 days.

Addition

The Epstein Files Transparency Act aims to compel the US Department of Justice to release all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigation materials related to Epstein.

The approval of the vote in Congress and Trump's signing of the law was a change from his recent position after the gradual disclosure of documents related to the disgraced financier by House Democrats, some of which mention Trump, who has always denied any connection to Epstein's sexual abuse and human trafficking, and resistance from members of his own Republican Party.

Amid his support, the bill passed overwhelmingly in both chambers of Congress - the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Epstein was found dead in his New York prison cell in 2019. The coroner later ruled it a suicide. He was held on charges of sex trafficking, having previously been convicted in 2008 of soliciting a minor for prostitution.