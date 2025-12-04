$42.200.13
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Ukrainian units continue to hold the northern part of Pokrovsk and prevent the Russians from advancing in Myrnohrad, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. He held a meeting with commanders where issues of coordinated application, ensuring advancement, and timely replacement of units were discussed.

Photo: www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Ukrainian units continue to hold the northern part of Pokrovsk and prevent the Russians from advancing in Myrnohrad. This was reported on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

Syrskyi held a meeting with commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine units, where they discussed coordinated application, ensuring advancement, and timely replacement of units conducting search and assault operations to detect and eliminate the enemy.

In the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad areas, we are actively blocking the enemy's attempts to accumulate assault infantry groups and advance bypassing these settlements. Directly in the cities, our soldiers continue to hold the designated areas.

- stated the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He added that to ensure the stability of the defense, a number of decisions were made regarding combat control, interaction, and comprehensive support for the involved forces and means.

In this context, issues of organizing additional logistical routes, timely medical evacuation, as well as conducting counter-battery warfare and countering enemy UAVs play a special role.

- the report says.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 170 combat engagements were recorded on the front line over the past day, 45 of which were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi