Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 14538 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 26295 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 23502 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 40244 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 29333 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 44208 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 23450 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 22659 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 22846 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Fakes about "dangerous Ukrainian food" in Poland are spreading on social media - Center for Countering DisinformationPhotoDecember 4, 11:00 PM • 9516 views
Ukraine on the verge of demographic collapse: population to shrink to 25 million by 2051 - ReutersDecember 5, 01:33 AM • 4398 views
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeks02:35 AM • 10399 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goals03:32 AM • 14905 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world04:03 AM • 11046 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 3308 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 40244 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 34307 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 44208 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 50981 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Cardiothoracic surgeon Stanislav Fanta spoke about the dangers of energy drinks for teenagers, which cause stress on the cardiovascular system, dehydration, and the risk of blood clot formation. A legislative loophole allows minors to freely purchase these drinks, leading to heart attacks and the development of diabetes.

Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers

Ukrainian legislation still does not prohibit the sale of energy drinks to minors, as they are not included in the list of goods with restricted access for persons under 18 years of age. This loophole allows teenagers to freely buy energy drinks, which, according to doctors, makes the situation particularly dangerous. Stanislav Fanta, a cardiovascular surgeon, told a UNN correspondent about how exactly such drinks affect teenagers and how dangerous it is.

Modern teenagers perceive energy drinks as a "harmless way to cheer up," but the cardiac surgeon emphasizes that the composition of such a drink puts a strain on the cardiovascular system, especially for a developing organism. In addition, doctors are increasingly recording cases where children or young people are admitted to the hospital with heart complaints after consuming energy drinks.

They usually contain extremely high doses of caffeine, adrenostimulants, and excessively high doses of sugar. Such a combination can temporarily increase endurance, but for a child, it is negative and extremely dangerous. Caffeine causes an increase in heart rate, blood pressure, and can cause vascular spasm. These processes often cause heart complications in adolescents.

- explains Stanislav Fanta.

The effects of stimulants sometimes manifest instantly - in the form of heart rhythm disturbances or rapid heartbeat. Also, the cardiovascular surgeon notes that caffeine in such dosages as in a can of energy drink can lead to dehydration and "thickening" of the blood. This can increase the risk of blood clot formation and provoke severe circulatory disorders. Doctors have even recorded heart attacks in very young patients due to the consumption of energy drinks.

There have been cases in practice when 22-year-old and 26-year-old patients were admitted with myocardial infarction. Their coronary vessels were intact; the infarction occurred due to vascular spasm, so-called MINOCA. One of the patients drank seven cans of energy drink in a short time. This provoked a spasm, and as a result: a heart attack.

- the doctor says.

In addition, some teenagers sometimes do not even realize that they have congenital features of cardiac conduction, which in themselves do not cause symptoms. However, against the background of stimulants, these hidden conditions can become critical. Energy drinks can be the "trigger" for the first threatening episodes.

Adolescents often have undiagnosed congenital features of the heart's conduction system. Without energy drinks, they often pose no threat, but after consuming them, they can cause dangerous supraventricular arrhythmias. In some cases, this becomes a direct threat to life.

- warns the cardiovascular surgeon.

High levels of toxic "forever chemical" found in European grain products04.12.25, 15:31 • 3202 views

No less critical is the risk of addiction. After periodic consumption of energy drinks, the body gets used to high doses of stimulants and stops producing enough natural activating substances on its own. The teenager begins to feel tired, irritable, experience "lapses" in concentration, and reaches for a new can. This forms a vicious circle that is difficult to break.

After a short burst, there is a need for a new dose, because the body's own hormonal mechanisms are suppressed. This is similar to addiction: without an energy drink, a person feels a lack of strength. For a teenager, this is especially dangerous, because the body is still forming.

- Fanta emphasizes.

A separate issue is the vitamins declared on the wrapper of energy drinks, which manufacturers try to use to create the illusion of "usefulness." The doctor says that even if vitamins are present, their form and bioavailability are highly questionable. Moreover, they do not compensate for the harmful effects of caffeine and sugar.

Even if these vitamins are added, one must look at their form and dosage. Most synthetic vitamins in such drinks are simply not absorbed and do not bring any benefit. This is just marketing.

- explains the cardiac surgeon.

Prolonged daily consumption of energy drinks can cause not only heart problems but also type 2 diabetes in the future, due to increased stress on the pancreas and fluctuations in insulin levels, the doctor says.

Regular consumption increases the risk of diabetes, insulin insensitivity, and mood swings. The teenager begins to think that they are powerless without an energy drink, although this is only a consequence of the biochemical processes caused by the drink itself.

- Fanta notes.

As the doctor concludes, there are no safe doses for adults and adolescents. In many cases, even one can can trigger a dangerous reaction.

"Like 35 espressos": EU considers regulating energy drinks for minors04.12.25, 08:49 • 3612 views

Alla Kiosak

SocietyHealth