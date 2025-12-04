High levels of toxic "forever chemical" found in European grain products

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
12:31 PM • 3920 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 12220 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 8990 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 11056 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 12392 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 23325 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 39435 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 35156 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 45193 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 58211 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3m/s
98%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with EuropeDecember 4, 03:50 AM • 21306 views
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de JaneiroDecember 4, 05:23 AM • 21087 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 25808 views
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.07:55 AM • 12983 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 12374 views
Publications
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 6460 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 12220 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 26153 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 58212 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 49980 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 12639 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 22264 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 67122 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 70188 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 123988 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Series
BM-21 "Grad"

High levels of toxic "forever chemical" found in European grain products

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

High concentrations of trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) have been found in European grain products, particularly in breakfast cereals. This toxic substance, a breakdown product of pesticides, can harm reproductive function, the thyroid gland, the liver, and the immune system.

High levels of toxic "forever chemical" found in European grain products

Toxic "forever chemical" - trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) - has been found in high concentrations in grain products across Europe. According to a new study by the Pesticide Action Network Europe (PAN), breakfast cereals were the most contaminated, with the average TFA concentration 100 times higher than in tap water. This is stated in The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

TFA is a breakdown product of pesticides containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These chemicals are known as "forever chemicals" because they can remain in soil and water for centuries. A study conducted in 16 European countries showed the presence of TFA in 81.5% of the tested samples, including cereals, bread, pasta, and flour.

"Black fungus" from Chornobyl could protect astronauts from radiation - scientists02.12.25, 01:38 • 6524 views

TFA is reprotoxic, which can harm reproductive function and fetal development. The substance also negatively affects the thyroid gland, liver, and immune system.

The highest levels of contamination were found in wheat products, particularly in Irish breakfast cereals and whole-grain bread from Belgium and Germany.

Ministry of Health warns: over-the-counter sleeping pills can harm sleep and health02.12.25, 18:08 • 3030 views

PAN activists emphasize that governments must immediately establish stricter TFA content standards and ban all PFAS-based pesticides to stop further contamination of the food chain.

Our findings highlight the urgent need for an immediate ban on perfluorinated fatty acid-based pesticides to stop further contamination of the food chain.

- said Salome Rouanel, Policy Officer at PAN Europe.

Mysterious blue substance found deep in the Pacific Ocean may explain the origin of life - scientists13.11.25, 20:44 • 6475 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World