High levels of toxic "forever chemical" found in European grain products

Toxic "forever chemical" - trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) - has been found in high concentrations in grain products across Europe. According to a new study by the Pesticide Action Network Europe (PAN), breakfast cereals were the most contaminated, with the average TFA concentration 100 times higher than in tap water. This is stated in The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

TFA is a breakdown product of pesticides containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These chemicals are known as "forever chemicals" because they can remain in soil and water for centuries. A study conducted in 16 European countries showed the presence of TFA in 81.5% of the tested samples, including cereals, bread, pasta, and flour.

TFA is reprotoxic, which can harm reproductive function and fetal development. The substance also negatively affects the thyroid gland, liver, and immune system.

The highest levels of contamination were found in wheat products, particularly in Irish breakfast cereals and whole-grain bread from Belgium and Germany.

PAN activists emphasize that governments must immediately establish stricter TFA content standards and ban all PFAS-based pesticides to stop further contamination of the food chain.

Our findings highlight the urgent need for an immediate ban on perfluorinated fatty acid-based pesticides to stop further contamination of the food chain. - said Salome Rouanel, Policy Officer at PAN Europe.

